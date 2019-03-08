Search

Haringey Huskies re-sign trio of Woodford, Griffiths and Appleby

PUBLISHED: 18:00 14 May 2019

Haringey Huskies forward Stephen Woodford celebrates a goal (Pic: Phillip Rocker)

Haringey Huskies forward Stephen Woodford celebrates a goal (Pic: Phillip Rocker)

Phil3productions.smugmug.com

Haringey Huskies have announced the re-signing of leadership trio Stephen Woodford, Bryn Griffiths and Stuart Appleby ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The 24-year-old forward Woodford return for a third season at Alexandra Park and has been promoted to captain for the upcoming season.

The former Romford and Chelmsford junior made 27 appearances last term, picking up 17 goals and four assists for a total of 21 points in the National League South Two.

Assistant captain Appleby also returns for a third season with the Huskies.

The 29-year-old forward found the net six times and picked up 11 assists for 17 points in 28 appearances last campaign.

Defenceman Griffiths also remains part of the squad and will take on the assistant captain role.

The former Cardiff youngster iced 28 times, picking up six goals and 10 assists for a total of 16 points.

