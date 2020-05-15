Haringey Huskies re-sign title winning netminder Dan Lane

Haringey Huskies are delighted to announce the re-signing of netminder Dan Lane ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Head coach Dan Sampson has already been announced as returning alongside brothers Reece and Alan to fulfill the coaching staff.

The trio have been busy maintaining a number of last season’s league title winning side as they’ve already brought back forwards Nick Alley, Stephen Woodford and Stuart Appleby, and have now added to that with Lane returning.

Head coach Dan Sampson told the club website: “I am thrilled Dan has agreed to return this season. He is an integral part of this team and was a major part in our planning for next season.

“Dan sets himself high standards and with good reason. He is, in my opinion, the best goalie in this league and showed that last season in the big games. I am looking for Dan to improve once again this season as we aim to defend our title.

“He also helped Ruth and Matt Brown develop last season and this made Dan in turn improve his game further, which is a big positive.”

General manager Lee Mercer added: “It’s amazing that we have secured Dan for a second season; as we said last year, you need to build a team around a solid netminder who at times wins games for you.

“He is a great team guy with a real positive attitude towards training and games.

“He didn’t get the recognition he deserved in the league’s awards last season – though this is probably due to our shots-on-goal counters being too honest.

“He is by far the best shot-stopper in our division and we are proud to have him in our team again next season.”