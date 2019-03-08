Haringey Huskies re-sign defenceman Robinson

Defenceman Mark Robinson (pic John Scott) Archant

Haringey Huskies have announced the re-signing of defenceman Mark Robinson ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robinson joined the Huskies last summer after a couple of seasons away from hockey and soon established himself on the ice at the Alexandra Palace outfit.

The 31-year-old made 24 appearances for the Huskies last term, picking up five goals and 13 assists for a total of 18 points.

"It made me fall in love with the game all over again," Robinson said.

You may also want to watch:

"I found myself being one of the team's key defenders, putting points on the board and stopping them at the other end.

"This season, I aim to get more points and stop more goals than last season.

"It was an easy decision to re-sign for the Huskies.

"I have a good vibe about this club - the rink and the fans are amazing."

Coach Dan Sampson added: "He has a great shot from the point; he skates and moves the puck well.

"His points total last season is evidence of this."