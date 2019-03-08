Search

Haringey Huskies re-sign defenceman Robinson

PUBLISHED: 15:45 20 May 2019

Defenceman Mark Robinson (pic John Scott)

Defenceman Mark Robinson (pic John Scott)

Archant

Haringey Huskies have announced the re-signing of defenceman Mark Robinson ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Robinson joined the Huskies last summer after a couple of seasons away from hockey and soon established himself on the ice at the Alexandra Palace outfit.

The 31-year-old made 24 appearances for the Huskies last term, picking up five goals and 13 assists for a total of 18 points.

"It made me fall in love with the game all over again," Robinson said.

"I found myself being one of the team's key defenders, putting points on the board and stopping them at the other end.

"This season, I aim to get more points and stop more goals than last season.

"It was an easy decision to re-sign for the Huskies.

"I have a good vibe about this club - the rink and the fans are amazing."

Coach Dan Sampson added: "He has a great shot from the point; he skates and moves the puck well.

"His points total last season is evidence of this."

