Haringey Huskies re-sign forward Luke Martin

Haringey Huskies have announced the re-signing of forward Luke Martin for a third consecutive season ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 28-year-old made 13 appearances last season, picking up six goals and five assists for a total of 11 points, to help the Huskies to the NIHL South Two league title.

And the former Slough junior is now excited about returning to the club for another season.

“I like playing at Haringey for every reason”, Martin told the Huskies website.

“There is a great vibe in the team with the boys we have got, and I absolutely love how many fans come to the games – that is the best part.

“The view from the Palace just tops it off. To be honest, I can’t see me leaving unless I physically can’t play.”

Head coach Dan Sampson added: “We are pleased Luke has agreed to return next season. I am looking for Luke to really break out this season and up his scoring and points production and increase our scoring threat.

“He is strong on the puck and has a great shot.

“I will be looking for Luke to improve his defensive play and ensure he plays a solid two-way game.

“Luke will stand up for his team-mates if needed and gets under other team’s skins, but when focused on playing he can be a real asset for us.”