Haringey Huskies release statement on alleged racism in Invicta Mustangs clash

Haringey Huskies Stuart Appleby in action (Pic: Phil Hutchinson) ©phil hutchinson

Haringey Huskies saw their National League Division One match at Invicta Mustangs overshadowed by an alleged racial incident on Saturday.

Hosts Invicta sealed the win thanks to goals from Brad Gutridge, Richard Harris, Thomas Mallett and Daniel Clayton despite goals from Huskies Stuart Appleby and Stephen Woodford at Planet Ice Gillingham.

But an incident reportedly took place off the ice as Mustangs fans engaged with a Huskies player and the Haringey club released a statement which said: "The match was over shadowed with scenes that have no place in society let alone any sporting event.

"No player should be racially abused by fans, this crosses the line in both an ice rink and in society.

"Thank you to our fans for their continued support and also that of the majority of Mustangs fans who condemned the incident.

"As a group we will move on and get ready for the next fixture."

Invicta Mustangs also put out a statement saying: "Invicta Mustangs are disappointed that certain spectators behaved inappropriately at the home game versus Haringey Huskies.

"The spectators involved were removed from the rink and will not be welcome at any Invicta Mustangs games in the future.

"We would like to make it clear, the players, management and true fans do not condone racist behaviour on the ice or in the stands."