Haringey Huskies forward Pentecost joins Chieftains on short-term deal
- Credit: Archant
Haringey Huskies forward James Pentecost has joined Chelmsford Chieftains on a short-term loan to help them out at the beginning of the season as his club await their first league fixture.
The 31-year-old has previously spent time with Peterborough, Oxford and Raiders, before moving to the Huskies in 2019.
Pentecost racked up 47 points in just 18 games for the Huskies during the 2019/20 season and was named coaches player of the season.
Chieftains coach Joe Wilson said: "I’ve known Pents for a long time and have had the pleasure to play and coach both against and with him, I know which I prefer.
“Pents will bring more offensive firepower to our line, he will put 100% in every shift and has an eye for a goal so when he reached out offering to lend a hand for the first few games I jumped at the chance to bring him on board.
You may also want to watch:
“I’m excited to see Pents in the black and gold even if it’s only for a short time.”
Most Read
- 1 'Real harm to wildlife': Invasive crayfish in Hampstead Heath Ponds
- 2 Man stabbed on Finchley Road
- 3 'Lobster-like creature' pulled from Hampstead Heath ladies' pond
- 4 Landmark Trees of the Ham&High: Horse Chestnut Muswell Hill
- 5 Man in Highbury court charged with shooting gun in High Holborn
- 6 Yellow rain warning: London roads and railways set to be hit by deluge
- 7 Hampstead's heritage red phone boxes up for sale
- 8 Girl, 11, delivers Jewish New Year package to Holocaust survivors
- 9 York Rise street party back in Dartmouth Park action
- 10 Timed road closures at New End Primary School made permanent