Haringey Huskies forward Pentecost joins Chieftains on short-term deal

Published: 3:33 PM September 14, 2021

Haringey Huskies forward James Pentecost has joined Chelmsford Chieftains on a short-term loan to help them out at the beginning of the season as his club await their first league fixture.

The 31-year-old has previously spent time with Peterborough, Oxford and Raiders, before moving to the Huskies in 2019.

Pentecost racked up 47 points in just 18 games for the Huskies during the 2019/20 season and was named coaches player of the season.

Chieftains coach Joe Wilson said: "I’ve known Pents for a long time and have had the pleasure to play and coach both against and with him, I know which I prefer.

“Pents will bring more offensive firepower to our line, he will put 100% in every shift and has an eye for a goal so when he reached out offering to lend a hand for the first few games I jumped at the chance to bring him on board.

“I’m excited to see Pents in the black and gold even if it’s only for a short time.”