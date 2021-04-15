Haringey Huskies confirmed to play in the Ruggedstock Cup

Published: 12:33 PM April 15, 2021

Haringey Huskies have been confirmed as participants in a new three-team NIHL South 1 tournament.

The Alexandra Palace outfit recently participated in a four-team NIHL South 1 Cup, their first taste of competitive hockey for a year since the start of lockdown measures in the United Kingdom.

In the tournament, the Huskies provided valuable playing time for a number of young British players and finished third in the series with three points and a 1-5-0 record.



Now, the NIHL South and the EIHA have announced the Ruggedstock Cup, named as such for sponsorship reasons, which will see Huskies joined by Milton Keynes Thunder and Slough Jets in action.

The Solent Devils, the winners of the recent four-team series, have opted not to continue playing in this tournament - with the remaining three teams set to play a double round-robin.

While the country is beginning to slowly open back up, this tournament will not see in-person attendances, with details of online streaming coverage to be announced at a later date.