Haringey Huskies re-sign Ryan Payne

Defenceman Ryan Payne in action for the Haringey Racers (Pic: Haringey Huskies) Archant

Haringey Huskies have announced that local lad Ryan Payne is staying with the club for another season ahead of the 2020/21 season. The 29-year-old has come up through the Haringey junior ranks and spent majority of his spent career at Alexandra Palace despite brief spells playing for Lee Valley Lions and the now extinct Romford Fury.

Payne has been with the Huskies since they were founded having previously played for Haringey Racers prior to them folding.

Although he will have a different role in the team this campaign as he switches from defence to playing as a forward.

Head coach Dan Sampson said: “Ryan played as a forward a few times last season and did a very good job there, chipping in with some key goals and points. After talking with Ryan, we have agreed that he will play the next season as a forward.

“Ryan is a hard-working player who finishes his hits and is very quick. He is defensively strong and knowing he can play defence gives me some flexibility if needed.

“With Ryan being a Haringey player through and through, it is fantastic he is staying with us, and I am sure the fans will agree.”

General manager Lee Mercer added: “It is great to have Ryan in Huskies colours. He a local guy who has played for Haringey for a number of years.

“His hard-hitting hockey style suits us, and we are hoping that Ryan puts up some goals to add to his solid all-round play.”

Payne joins the likes of netminder Dan Lane and Matthew Brown, defenceman Tom Avery, Bryn Griffiths, Sam Jackson, Jaden Jenner, Ryan McFarlane, and Solomon Smith, and forwards Stephen Woodford, Nick Alley, James Pentecost, Stuart Appleby, Sam Park, Luke Martin, Joseph Willingham, and Leo Saoncella.