Haringey-based football team announces £20k in youth scholarships

Published: 1:30 PM June 18, 2021

A Haringey based football club has announced a £20,000 youth scholarship scheme to offer coaching and playing opportunities to keen footballers who may not have the opportunity to play club football.

Global Football Academy, who’s home ground is Coles Park on White Hart Lane, has a reputation for developing elite youth players, having sent over 40 children to Premier League academy schemes over the last three years.

The Global Football Academy scholarship, which includes the funding of club training and matches, a full kit and entry to all tournaments and tours, is worth over £3,000 per child over the season.

The club is aiming to offer seven scholarships over the coming season, a total investment of over £20,000.

The club, which was formed in 2018, currently has 300 children enrolled, playing in age groups from under 7s up to under 16s.

They have teams represented in the Junior Premier League, Regent’s Park Youth League, Watford Friendly League and Camden Youth League. Earlier this month, the under 12s team took the title in the Watford Friendly League by completing the season undefeated, while playing an entire age group up.

Brusk Simsek, director of Global Football Academy said: “We believe all children deserve the right to be able to achieve their potential.

"The scholarship scheme is open to those who wouldn’t be able to access the coaching and opportunities that we offer. It’s a chance for us to support passionate young footballers and help them develop skills both on and off the pitch.”

To be eligible for consideration, boys and girls must be aged 6 to 16 and be eligible for free school meals.

Players will be selected via a trial, with no other conditions other than a full commitment to achieve training attendance of circa 90%.

Applications must be received by August, 30 2021.

The club, which is affiliated to the Football Association’s Charter Standard Development Scheme, will be fundraising over the coming year to fund the scholarships, which the club hopes to expand in future years.

For more information on the scheme, or to get involved in the fundraising, email info@globalfootball.academy