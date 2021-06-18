Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Haringey-based football team announces £20k in youth scholarships

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:30 PM June 18, 2021   
GFA under 11s celebrate winning Watford Friendly League under 12s title

GFA under 11s celebrate winning Watford Friendly League under 12s title - Credit: Global Football Academy

A Haringey based football club has announced a £20,000 youth scholarship scheme to offer coaching and playing opportunities to keen footballers who may not have the opportunity to play club football.

Global Football Academy, who’s home ground is Coles Park on White Hart Lane, has a reputation for developing elite youth players, having sent over 40 children to Premier League academy schemes over the last three years.

The Global Football Academy scholarship, which includes the funding of club training and matches, a full kit and entry to all tournaments and tours, is worth over £3,000 per child over the season.

The club is aiming to offer seven scholarships over the coming season, a total investment of over £20,000.

The club, which was formed in 2018, currently has 300 children enrolled, playing in age groups from under 7s up to under 16s.

You may also want to watch:

They have teams represented in the Junior Premier League, Regent’s Park Youth League, Watford Friendly League and Camden Youth League. Earlier this month, the under 12s team took the title in the Watford Friendly League by completing the season undefeated, while playing an entire age group up.

Brusk Simsek, director of Global Football Academy said: “We believe all children deserve the right to be able to achieve their potential.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cyclist dies after Crouch End car door crash, police appeal for witnesses
  2. 2 Builders finish first block in controversial Hornsey Town Hall development
  3. 3 Man in hospital after stabbing in Crouch End
  1. 4 Camden's £50k Covid-19 fall in house prices bucks north London trend
  2. 5 Hampstead Heath memorial to the band of brothers who fought fascism
  3. 6 Jimmy C obituary: Crouch End blues musician who 'brought so much love'
  4. 7 Covid-19 Delta variant cases rising in north London
  5. 8 Science teacher gets British Empire Medal in Queen's Birthday Honours
  6. 9 Amazon Fresh convenience store without tills opens in Chalk Farm
  7. 10 Parliament Hill Lido Café on 'heartwarming' business life in Hampstead Heath

"The scholarship scheme is open to those who wouldn’t be able to access the coaching and opportunities that we offer. It’s a chance for us to support passionate young footballers and help them develop skills both on and off the pitch.”

To be eligible for consideration, boys and girls must be aged 6 to 16 and be eligible for free school meals.  

Players will be selected via a trial, with no other conditions other than a full commitment to achieve training attendance of circa 90%.

Applications must be received by August, 30 2021.

The club, which is affiliated to the Football Association’s Charter Standard Development Scheme, will be fundraising over the coming year to fund the scholarships, which the club hopes to expand in future years.

For more information on the scheme, or to get involved in the fundraising, email info@globalfootball.academy

Football
Haringey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thomas O’Neill , 82, after receiving treatment at the Whittington Hospital following a collision in Park Road

People

Wounded Crouch End pensioner 'shaken up' after zebra crossing collision

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
A masked-up server at Camden Town Brewery's new Beer Hall

Business | Gallery

Camden Town Brewery's new Bavarian Beer Hall opens in Kentish Town

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Leonie Beatrice Gutmann, 36

Missing People

Missing: Highgate woman known to frequent Camden and Islington areas

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The Ham&High went to the Parkland Walk to count the number of trees recently felled

Environment

How many trees have been felled in the Parkland Walk?

Joey Grostern

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus