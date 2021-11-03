Haringey Borough still searching to sign a striker

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou still searching for the ‘elusive’ striker who could help turn his side’s fortunes around.

Loizou’s side will play host to in-form Margate at Coles Park Stadium on Saturday before then making the trip to Hornchurch on Tuesday evening in the Isthmian Premier League.

The boss is however still on the hunt for new signings to help them push for the play-off places this campaign.

“We’ve lost three players, it’s mid season and I'm finding myself having to rebuild again, and try find this elusive striker from somewhere,” Loizou said.

“We managed to make one new signing and he played on Saturday, he looks like a very good player, and done very well for us. I need to make a couple more signings to bolster the squad.

You may also want to watch:

“I won’t panic and sign any players that come along. I'll wait for the right ones to come along. There is still a lot to play for, but we need to start winning to achieve our aims of making the play-offs.

“Two big games, they’re not going to easy but hopefully the players turn up and are feeling confident so we can get two good results.”

Mekhi Mcleod of Haringey Borough

Two goals from Kazaiah Sterling steered Potters Bar Town into the first round of the FA Trophy with a 2-0 victory over Haringey - but they were indebted to their goalkeeper too.

Hafed Al-Droubi produced three huge saves at the start of the second half when the Scholars were leading 1-0 before Sterling's second on 64 minutes brought relief.

“The game was won in the first-half as we were awful, we had a goal disallowed for no reason at all, but that is the luck that we’ve been getting.

“We haven’t been getting the rub of the green, but we came out second-half, made a few changes and we basically camped in their box but they broke away to get the second one which was going to happen.

“Judging by the way we came out second half and the intensity of the game. In all fairness to them and good luck to them in the next round as we weren’t good enough on the day.

“We haven’t got a recognised striker, so I'm having to make a lot of changes and try different things all the time to see if we can get our goal ratio up."