Haringey Borough looking to get season back on track at Lewes

Haringey Borough will be looking to get back to winning ways when they make the trip south to Lewes this weekend.

Manager Tom Loizou and his side will head to the Dripping Pan on Saturday as they bid to end an eight game winless run in the Isthmian Premier League on the back of an impressive start to the campaign originally.

Borough suffered a 3-0 defeat to Hornchurch at Bridge Avenue on Tuesday evening thanks to goals from Lewwis Spence, Liam Nash and Jili Buyabu.

Urchins captain Spence opened the scoring in the 35th minute of play with a wonder strike from the half-way line to take a 1-0 lead into the half-time break before Liam Nash picked out the back of the net just four minutes into the second-half.

Andronicos Georgiou of Haringey and Joe Christou of Hornchurch

Buyabu then sealed the 3-0 win in the 60th minute of play to continue Haringey’s winless run and get Hornchurch back on track.

They also drew 2-2 with Margate on Saturday at home with late goals from both side as they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Anthony McDonald gave Borough a first half lead with a strike from the edge of the box, and they held onto it until ten minutes from time when former Maidstone United defender Lewis Knight got the equaliser.

Andronicos Georgiou then put the hosts ahead again right at the end, but there was still time for Ben Greenhalgh to level with his eighth at the season.

Haringey now face a tough finish to November with fixtures against the likes of Lewes, Bowers & Pitsea, and Worthing in the league while they will also come up against AFC Wimbledon in the London Cup.

Boss Loizou continues to tweak his formations and starting line-up as he looks to find a solution for his side's recent fortunes and their lack of a striker in the squad.

The hunt for a striker may become even more pressing now as they look to turn things right around rather than continue to slip down the league table after flirting with the play-offs for majority of the season until recent weeks.