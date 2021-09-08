Haringey boss Loizou on FA Cup disappointment and Ade Cole capture

Published: 10:30 AM September 8, 2021

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou is eager for his side to dust themselves down and bounce back from FA Cup disappointment.

Borough will return to Isthmian Premier Division action as they host Corinthian Casuals at Coles Park Stadium on Saturday before then make the short trip to Enfield Town on Tuesday evening.

“The FA Cup is very big for this football club, you know the history of this club in the FA Cup, but we’ve got to dust ourselves down and get three points on Saturday against Corinthian Casuals,” Loizou said.

“The games are coming thick and fast now. Maybe a little too quick for our liking as we’re still trying to get players fit and other squad members included.”

Haringey have moved to sign midfielder Ade Cole who boasts huge experience for clubs such as Braintree Town, Billericay Town, Grays Athletic and Heybridge Swifts.

“I’ve been trying to sign Ade for the last two or three years, I think he’s made the right move, I predict the club will fit him like a glove," Loizou said. "He’s a good player and knows a lot of the boys, plus what our aim is.”

Haringey suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Peterborough Sports to crash out of the FA Cup.

There was frustration and misfortune for the visitors, who were eventually undone by a horrible decision from the officials, as well as some quick thinking from the home players, three minutes from time.

Dion Sembie-Ferris’s failure to control the ball under pressure should have led to a throw-in, but the assistant referee flagged in favour of Sports and he wasn’t overruled.

When Sembie-Ferris realised, he took a quick throw-in to full-back Matt Miles whose first-time cross was superbly finished by Stevenson.

“I thought we had total for all of the game really, I know I keep harping on about it, but the official was dreadful again," Loizou said.

“The winning goal was right under the linesman’s nose, we could all see it was a Haringey Borough throw and he gave it the other way. We were setting up to take the throw, they’ve taken it quickly and scored the winner in the last three minutes.

“I feel if we had got the replay and brought them back here, we would have got a hatful against them, but it wasn’t to be. They got it right on the day with a little bit of luck.

“The FA Cup always involves a certain element of luck and they got it on the day. Good luck to them and I wish them well in the next round.”