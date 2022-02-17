Haringey Borough face 'massive game' at Cray says boss Loizou
- Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo
Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou admits his side face a 'massive game' at Cray Wanderers this weekend.
Successive defeats at the hands of Potters Bar Town and Bishop's Stortford have left Loizou looking over his shoulder at the foot of the Isthmian League Premier Division table.
And their cause has not been helped by more injuries and a suspension for Andronicos Georgiou, who was sent off in the 1-0 loss at Potters Bar on Saturday, where Joseph Boachie's fourth-minute goal sealed the points.
"Cray is a massive game, a six-pointer," said Loizou.
"We shot ourselves in the foot at Potters Bar, conceding early from a corner, which has been the story of our life this season.
"It was a very difficult pitch, but there's no excuses, both teams had to play on it.
"The sending-off didn't help us either but it was deserved. Why he got so upset was a double-footed tackle that the referee didn't acknowledge.
Most Read
- 1 'Art-broken' no more: A level portfolio left on bus found after 11,700 retweets
- 2 MPs write to government on ‘exploitative’ dark kitchens in Haringey
- 3 Missing: Have you seen this woman and her children?
- 4 ‘One-off’ Maida Vale journalist and lecturer dies aged 64
- 5 From the market to Muswell Hill: New store opens in Fortis Green Rd
- 6 Haringey Council leader agrees to order external 'corruption' investigation
- 7 Two staff assaulted in 'racially aggravated' attacks at Camden bar
- 8 Community rallies around after deaf bin cleaner's van is stolen
- 9 Home of the week: Classic, comfortable Victorian house for sale in East Finchley
- 10 London house prices: Biggest rise in Islington, Camden ends 2021 strongly
"It was a possible end of career tackle so I understand his frustration but you can't go around calling referees names. We lost, that's the main thing."
Borough welcome Stortford to Coles Park on Tuesday and were behind after three minutes, conceded twice more before the 20-minute mark and were five down by the break.
The high-flying visitors added another to their tally in the second half to seal a 6-0 win and Loizou added: "It just carried on. We conceded early again, three down in 20 minutes and confidence is low. We're not playing well.
"I can't quite put my finger on why but we've got to sort it out pretty quick or we could slip into the relegation zone.
"Players are looking tired, dejected. It's up to me to get it right, find the right ingredients. I'm not putting the blame on the players."
Loizou's men face another midweek date with a trip to the Essex coast to take on Brightlingsea Regent in the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday.
But a run at securing some silverware might not be the priority, with Loizou adding: "We've picked up two more injuries and a suspension. We will go and try to win, but it might be an opportunity for some of the younger players."