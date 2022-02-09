Haringey Borough boss Loizou expects tough exam against Scholars

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou expects a tough battle at Isthmian League Premier Division rivals Potters Bar Town this weekend.

Borough banked a point from a 3-3 draw with in-form Hornchurch last weekend and visit a Scholars side who won 2-1 at Kingstonian as they continue to get used to life under new manager Sammy Moore.

And Loizou said: "Potters Bar is always tough. You've got to beat the pitch, it's not the best at this stage of the season and we're used to playing on astroturf.

"They're always a tough nut to crack, no matter who is the manager."

Mekhi Leacock-McLeod put Haringey ahead after just two minutes against last season's FA Trophy winners, but the visitors hit back through Liam Nash and Charlie Ruff to lead at the break.

Jorge Djassi-Sambu levelled early in the second half, only for Nash to restore Hornchurch's lead, but David Olufemi earned Loizou's men a point when converting a rebound after his penalty was saved.

Loizou added: "I was pleased, I felt we were worthy of a draw. If we cut out the silly mistakes, it's 3-0 or 3-1.

"We were keeping clean sheets and not scoring at the start of the season, now we're scoring but not keeping clean sheets!

"You can't play that way against Hornchurch, one of the favourites to go up and concede silly goals, then lose to other teams.

"We showed a lot of character and are playing better each week. Young players coming into the side are doing very well and we hope to sign another forward before the weekend, who comes with some pedigree. I've been chasing him all season."

Haringey are back at home to host promotion hopefuls Bishop's Stortford on Tuesday, with Loizou adding: "It's a rebuild for me at the moment for next season.

"I want to win every game and know Bishop's Stortford are one of the top sides. We want all three points.

"Hopefully we'll have no more injuries. We've had a lot but performances have been ok considering, hopefully in a couple of weeks we'll be in a better position."