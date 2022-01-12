Haringey Borough boss ready to bounce back after match postponed

Haringey Borough bounce back with a busy week after Saturday’s game was called off due to the rain.

Poor weather saw the game against Corinthian Casuals postponed after a pitch inspection before kick-off. The match, planned to be held at King George's Arena, was due to be the team’s latest Isthmian Premier League fixture.

“Of course, it was [a big disappointment], although we’ve come off two wins and a draw against a very good side,” said Haringey manager Tom Loizou.

“It gives us a little bit of a respite - we’ve had some injuries – but you never want to have games called off."

Yet despite the weekend’s disappointment, this week is set to be exciting for new - and old - talent.

Loizou is trying out a handful of new players this week, hoping to give the team an inspiring new dynamic.

Tuesday night saw them take on Tooting and Mitcham United in the London Senior Cup, with Boro progressing into the next round after a 2-1 victory.

“It’s Tooting and Mitcham – they are the holders – so it isn’t taken lightly,” said Loizou.

“It’s not one of the biggest cups and we need to have a look at new players and [Tuesday's game was] the only chance you get to look at them.”

All players will be put under the microscope in the match against Enfield Town on Saturday, January 15, as Loizou begins to make crucial decisions for next season.

He said: “Game by game, everybody’s there to impress - we are looking at players who we are going to retain for next season. They’ve had plenty of chances to relieve this pressure and plenty of chances to improve.

“Unfortunately, all season we haven’t had a forward, we’ve changed goalkeepers and added one or two new players, so it all takes time."

Having only lost one league match at home this season, the team is hoping to further their success at home this Saturday.

“Saturday will be a different game, a different kettle of fish.”