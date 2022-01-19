Haringey Borough boss optimistic despite challenges

Haringey Borough's opportunities for training have been limited but manager Tom Loizou is optimistic.

After Saturday’s draw against one of the league’s strongest teams, Enfield Town, Boro have been unable to train while the boss recovers.

Loizou said: “I’m unwell but the team generally picks itself up with the players we’ve got available.

“We haven’t been able to train between Saturday and Tuesday, but I’m hoping we do well away from home – I’m pretty confident.”

Boro have faced a number of adversities during the last couple of weeks, with the team being affected by Covid cases and multiple injuries.

“It’s tough because there’s been a lot of games lately – it’s all about players recovering in time but we’re trying to utilise all of our squad," said Loizou.

“We’ve still got four injuries and a couple out with Covid."

However, determined to keep the team’s dynamic sweet, a handful of new players were tried out over the last week.

Injured regular players have and will give new talent an opportunity to “stake their claim” and impress Loizou.

“All of them came out with flying colours," he said. "We were happy with the result and their performance on a very difficult and soggy pitch.

“We’re still looking for that forward, which is going to push us a bit further up the league but taking everything into account, we’ve done quite well."

Boro were set to face Corinthian Casuals on Tuesday evening, but the game was called off on the day due to pitch conditions.

On Saturday, the team will play Leatherhead. With the opposition currently sat at the bottom of the league table, the match will be a good opportunity for a shot at victory.

Loizou said: “We should’ve beaten them away from home but they’re quite a tough team to beat at their place.

“But I’m feeling quite confident at home, especially with the supporters we’ve got.

“As long as they’ve got some wind in their lungs to sing like they did on Saturday, then I think they’ll push us over the line.”