Haringey Borough boss unsure if they can even fulfill next FA Trophy tie with latest restrictions

Published: 4:00 PM December 22, 2020

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou is unsure how they will be able to play their fourth round FA Trophy tie if the current government restrictions do not change.

Borough are due to travel to either Oxford City or Truro City on the week commencing January, 16 after a terrific 1-0 victory over National League South high-flyers Dartford on the weekend.

They also sealed victory over Eastbourne Borough in the second round of the competition but the club has since been plunged into tier 4 restrictions which means they can not play or even travel outside the area.

“I don’t know how we’re going to travel to Truro or Oxford as we’re tier 4 so we’re technically not allowed to travel,” Loizou said frustratingly.

“The FA is the FA and they can’t overrule the government, so we might as well say we’re as good as out of it, as if they say you must play or you’re out what can you do.”

The boss added: “It’s very difficult times for Haringey Borough at the moment, so what can we do, we just have to wait.

“We’re not even allowed to play friendlies even if we wanted to.”

Haringey manager Tom Loizou during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Isthmian Premier League is currently suspended due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions but they have been allowed to still fulfil their Trophy clashes until London was given tougher restrictions on Saturday.

Although a last minute goal from Bobson Bawling sealed their progress at Princes Park on the afternoon and landed the club £4,500 in prize money.

“It was definitely some much-needed prize money as you said, it was an excellent result, and everything went according to plan on Saturday,” Loizou said.

“The way the players executed the win, we knew if we could keep a clean sheet, that we’d be good for one goal and that was exactly what happened.”

“When the draw was made they were top and we’ve now beaten two good National League South sides so that says a lot about our team.

“We’re not that far away or we should be competing at that level, it was only that Wimbledon game in the FA Cup that cost us from playing at that level, as we done so well against them and by the time we got to the play-offs we had no players left as they’d all gone to play at higher levels.”