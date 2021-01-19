Haringey Boss Loizou says they ran out of steam as they crashed out to Oxford City

Published: 4:00 PM January 19, 2021

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou knew they were always at a disadvantage as his side run "out of steam" as they crashed out of the FA Trophy at the last 32 stage with a 4-2 defeat to National League South side Oxford City.

Borough got off to a dream start by taking a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Claudiu-Octavian Vilcu and Bobson Bawling, but were pegged back and conceded four times to end up losing at Court Place Farm.

“We were always at a disadvantage. After an half hour we run out of steam, we were 2-0 up and we should have had a penalty when my full-back broke into the box, he got brought down and gave them a free-kick,” Loizou admitted.

“They just punted it long, we won the ball back, but then he gave them a free-kick just outside the box which led to a corner which they scored from in the 44th minute.

“If we had that penalty, we would have changed things tactically and hopefully kept the 3-0 under our belts and managed the game a bit better, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“We were always under the cosh. They were a very good side, but we were more than capable of beating them if things were a little bit more even.”

The long-serving manager felt his side could have gone further in the competition but insists he is ‘proud’ of their achievement.

“There was no reason why we couldn’t have gone another two rounds. The draw Oxford have got is Peterborough Sports, who are at the same level as us and I would have felt very confident in dealing with them.

“Fatigue set in after half hour and it never happened, but we reached a round which club never has in its history, so we’re proud of that.

Haringey Borough midfielder Bobson Bawling - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Every season we seem to be setting a new record at the club, players come and go, but my coaching staff is the same and I think we’ve done an excellent job at the football club in the past eight years that we’ve all been together.

“Remember they’re volunteers, the majority of them, and if you look at every year, we’re achieving something. I'm not going to take all the credit because my coaching staff are very valuable, loyal and hard working, and there part of the success story and never get a mention.”

“The chairman lets us have our own way. He trusts me, he trusts my judgement and considering our budget is probably the lowest in the division and the division below as well, we’re always achieving and producing players.

“I’ve got two or three internationals, four ex Spurs players, and three ex Colchester United players.”