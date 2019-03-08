Haringey Aquatics see record number of swimmers qualify for British championships

Haringey Aquatics' swimmers have qualified for the British Summer Championships. Pictured from left are Max Green, Shakil Giordani, Gareth Davies and Max Hanson. Picture: Haringey Aquatics Archant

Haringey Aquatics have seen a record number of swimmers qualify for this year's British Summer Championships.

Five swimmers in the club's performance squad set times that ranked in the top 24 in Great Britain during the qualifying window.

Shakil Giordani, Max Hanson, Max Green, Gareth Davies and Arun Hamilton McMahon all recently won medals at the London Regional Championships and will now compete in the national competition.

Giordani, who competes in the 17/18-year-old group, leads the way with four events - 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

Meanwhile, Davies, competing in the 15-year-old age group, will swim the 100m and 200m butterfly and Hanson, 16, will take part in the 50m and 100m breaststroke.

Green, 15, has qualified for the 50m freestyle and Arun Hamilton McMahon, 14, has qualified for the very first time and will swim the 50m backstroke.

This year, the British Summer Championships will be held at the Tollcross Centre in Glasgow between July 23 and 28.

They will see the best young swimmers in the country compete in the top national event of the year.

The top 24 ranked swimmers (top 18 for long distance events) in each age group, distance and stroke are invited to compete, having set times during the two-month long qualifying window.

Organised by British Swimming, the Summer Championships form part of their Performance Pathway Strategy to increase and support junior talent on their journey towards senior medal-winning performance.

The following week, each of the home nations holds their own national championships, where the next 20 ranked swimmers are invited to race.

Giordani and Hanson will be travelling to Sheffield to compete, where Giordani will swim the 100m and 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 200m backstroke and Hanson will compete in the 200m breaststroke.

Davies, a Welsh registered swimmer, will compete in Swansea, swimming the 50m butterfly, 100m and 200m freestyle as well as the 200m and 400m individual medley, looking to defend his title in the latter event.

For more information about Haringey Aquatics, visit https://uk.teamunify.com/Home.jsp?team=HA