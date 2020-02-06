Search

Swimming: Haringey Aquatics head to Middlesex Championships

PUBLISHED: 13:49 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 06 February 2020

Haringey Aquatics swimmers face the camera

Haringey Aquatics swimmers face the camera

Archant

Haringey Aquatics will send 24 swimmers to this year's Middlesex Championships at the iconic London Aquatics Centre in Stratford after some impressive displays in qualifying.

In age groups ranging from 10/11-year-olds to over-17s, Haringey swimmers have qualified in a total of 90 races across all strokes and distances for the next two weekends of action.

Some senior swimemrs will compete in the county event for the seventh or eighth time, but many of the younger members have met standards for the first time.

You may also want to watch:

And with several ranked in the top five in Middlesex, the club's coaching team are expecting some competitive races.

The championships mark the start of the long course season, with Haringey swimmers working towards regional and national qualifying times.

Shakil Giordani has already met criteria for the British Championships in London in April, where the country's elite swimmers - including world and Olympic champions - will compete.

Haringey Aquatics have also announced new training facilities at Mallinson sports Centre will be added to their thriving programme to give more swimmers the chance to be part of the club.

Trials will be held at Park Road Leisure Centre, see club website for details.

