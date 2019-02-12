Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Haringey Aquatics celebrate after successful medal haul at Middlesex Championships

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 February 2019

Haringey Aquatics celebrate their Middlesex Championship success. Back row, coach Nathan Joseph, Matteo Caravati-Pringle, Max Hanson, Gareth Davies, Max Green, front, Luca Riddard, Elia Caravati-Pringle, Arun Hamilton McMahon, Shakil Giordani, Sasha Shute and Kelton Ryland.

Haringey Aquatics celebrate their Middlesex Championship success. Back row, coach Nathan Joseph, Matteo Caravati-Pringle, Max Hanson, Gareth Davies, Max Green, front, Luca Riddard, Elia Caravati-Pringle, Arun Hamilton McMahon, Shakil Giordani, Sasha Shute and Kelton Ryland.

Archant

Haringey Aquatics Swimming Club was able to celebrate a successful campaign at the Middlesex Championships after picking up 14 medals.

A squad of 19 competed in 113 races, reaching 29 finals, and won eight gold, five silver and a bronze, as well as three trophies.

Shakil Giordani, 16, led the way after moving up to the senior 17 & over group with a hat-trick of titles in the 50m butterfly and 50m and 100m backstroke.

Giordani also took home trophies for all three events as well as a silver medal in the 50m freestyle and was presented with certificates for three junior county records.

Gareth Davies and Max Green were both crowned double county champions and Arun Hamilton McMahon became county champion for the first time.

Davies won gold in the 15 years’ 50m and 200m butterfly and silver medal in the 100m event as Green won gold in 50m and 100m freestyle and silver over 200m.

Hamilton McMahon stormed to victory in the 14 years’ 50m backstroke and Max Hanson, 16, won silver in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and 200m bronze.

Matteo Caravati-Pringle was fifth in his 200m backstroke and Haydn Hoole impressed by qualifying for four finals, taking fifth in 50m butterfly.

Evie Wootton took nearly two seconds off her 50m breaststroke best to reach the final, finishing sixth, and Kelton Ryland was sixth in her 100m final.

Rose Pepperday, Sasha Shute, Alejandro Isaza Ocampo, Laurie Taylor, Thomas Chu and Alex Mackay all showed great promise at the start of the season.

Younger swimmers at the Age Group Championships included Kezia Colton, Josie Hesketh and Luca Riddard, who qualified for the 100m breaststroke final, and Elia Caravati-Pringle.

They set 13 personal bests from 18 swims combined, while Colton broke three club records and Riddard broke two.

Head coach Paul Doyle said: “They are a dedicated group of young people who have developed a great camaraderie and spirit. They are all fiercely competitive and drive each other forward but at the same time, support one another and enjoy every minute, you can’t help but notice it.”

Swimmers will go on to qualify for and compete in the London Regionals later this spring.

*Haringey Aquatics is a swimming, diving and water polo club; from beginners to National level athletes. See haringeyaquatics.org.uk.

Most Read

Cyclist killed in West Hampstead after ‘colliding with wall’

Alice House in West End Lane, West Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

Haringey ReSisters: Protest against ‘anti-transgender’ Hornsey Rise meeting that was barred from Crouch End school

Venice Allan, Posie Parker and Dr Julia Long in New York City. Picture: Venice Allan

Four jailed for murdering Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman in Kensington

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Teenager seriously injured after falling from Archway Bridge

The Archway bridge. Picture: Rocker_44/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

Sir Alfred Munnings Road, Queen's Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

The new general manager of Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, Ricky Lark. Pictures: Mick Howes

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey Aquatics celebrate after successful medal haul at Middlesex Championships

Haringey Aquatics celebrate their Middlesex Championship success. Back row, coach Nathan Joseph, Matteo Caravati-Pringle, Max Hanson, Gareth Davies, Max Green, front, Luca Riddard, Elia Caravati-Pringle, Arun Hamilton McMahon, Shakil Giordani, Sasha Shute and Kelton Ryland.

Tottenham Ladies eye chance to ‘make history’ in Women’s FA Cup

Rianna Dean celebrates scoring for Tottenham Hotspur Ladies against Lewes Women with Sarah Wiltshire (pic: Wu's Photography).

Hampstead & Westminster start well after winter break at Wimbledon

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate their goal at Wimbledon (pic Mark Clews)

Hockey: Double defeat for GB in Australia

Great Britain's men huddle before play (pic GB Hockey)

Karl Marx memorial defaced AGAIN as vandals strike for second time in a month

Karl Marx's memorial in Highgate Cemetery has been vandalised for the second time this month. Picture: Highgate Cemetery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists