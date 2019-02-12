Haringey Aquatics celebrate after successful medal haul at Middlesex Championships

Haringey Aquatics celebrate their Middlesex Championship success. Back row, coach Nathan Joseph, Matteo Caravati-Pringle, Max Hanson, Gareth Davies, Max Green, front, Luca Riddard, Elia Caravati-Pringle, Arun Hamilton McMahon, Shakil Giordani, Sasha Shute and Kelton Ryland. Archant

Haringey Aquatics Swimming Club was able to celebrate a successful campaign at the Middlesex Championships after picking up 14 medals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A squad of 19 competed in 113 races, reaching 29 finals, and won eight gold, five silver and a bronze, as well as three trophies.

Shakil Giordani, 16, led the way after moving up to the senior 17 & over group with a hat-trick of titles in the 50m butterfly and 50m and 100m backstroke.

Giordani also took home trophies for all three events as well as a silver medal in the 50m freestyle and was presented with certificates for three junior county records.

Gareth Davies and Max Green were both crowned double county champions and Arun Hamilton McMahon became county champion for the first time.

Davies won gold in the 15 years’ 50m and 200m butterfly and silver medal in the 100m event as Green won gold in 50m and 100m freestyle and silver over 200m.

Hamilton McMahon stormed to victory in the 14 years’ 50m backstroke and Max Hanson, 16, won silver in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and 200m bronze.

Matteo Caravati-Pringle was fifth in his 200m backstroke and Haydn Hoole impressed by qualifying for four finals, taking fifth in 50m butterfly.

Evie Wootton took nearly two seconds off her 50m breaststroke best to reach the final, finishing sixth, and Kelton Ryland was sixth in her 100m final.

Rose Pepperday, Sasha Shute, Alejandro Isaza Ocampo, Laurie Taylor, Thomas Chu and Alex Mackay all showed great promise at the start of the season.

Younger swimmers at the Age Group Championships included Kezia Colton, Josie Hesketh and Luca Riddard, who qualified for the 100m breaststroke final, and Elia Caravati-Pringle.

They set 13 personal bests from 18 swims combined, while Colton broke three club records and Riddard broke two.

Head coach Paul Doyle said: “They are a dedicated group of young people who have developed a great camaraderie and spirit. They are all fiercely competitive and drive each other forward but at the same time, support one another and enjoy every minute, you can’t help but notice it.”

Swimmers will go on to qualify for and compete in the London Regionals later this spring.

*Haringey Aquatics is a swimming, diving and water polo club; from beginners to National level athletes. See haringeyaquatics.org.uk.