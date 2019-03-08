Haringey Aquatics celebrate success at regional championships

Haringey Aquatics swimmers celebrates success at the London Regional Championships 2019. Back row: Coach Paul Doyle, Max Hanson, Shakil Giordani, Haydn Hoole, and Matteo Caravati-Pringle. Front row: Evie Wotton, Rose Pepperday, Kelton Ryland, Luca Riddard, Arun Hamilton McMahon and Sasha Shute. Picture: Haringey Aquatics Archant

Haringey Aquatics have celebrated another successful London Regional Championships with multiple medal wins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club saw three of its swimmers crowned regional champions, plus two silvers and three bronze medals.

Senior swimmer Shakil Giordani, who this year has moved up to the 17 years and over age category, set the pace by winning gold in the 50m and 100m backstroke and the 50m butterfly.

Max Hanson, 16, took gold in the 50m breaststroke as well as bronze in the 100m distance.

First time regional champion Arun Hamilton McMahon impressed in the 50m backstroke 14-year-old category, while Gareth Davies clinched double silver in 100 and 200m butterfly 15-year-old category.

Max Green, 15, won bronze in both 50 and 100m freestyle.

Fourteen of the club's swimmers qualified for this year's London Summer Championships, 11 in the youth category (15 years plus) and three in the age group category (11-14 years).

You may also want to watch:

In total, Haringey swimmers competed in 98 races including 29 finals and seven heat declared winner races, setting 45 new personal best times.

Long distance specialist Rose Pepperday, 18, impressed with five top 10 finishes, including fifth in the 1500m freestyle, with teammate Kelton Ryland also finishing sixth.

Backstroker Matteo Caravati-Pringle qualified for both the 100m and 200m backstroke finals, placing fifth in the latter.

Sasha Shute, competing in the 17 and over category, swam an impressive 50m backstroke heat to qualify for the final and 15-year-old Haydn Hoole made the finals in the 50m breaststroke and butterfly.

Alex MacKay also impressed in his 100m freestyle race.

Among Haringey Aquatics' younger swimmers, Evie Wotton, 13, qualified for finals in the 100m and 200m breaststroke, finishing sixth in both.

The club's youngest swimmer to compete at regional level this year was Luca Riddard, racing in the 11-12 year old category.

Having qualified for multiple events, he impressed the coaches with several new personal best times.

The championships were held over three weekends at London Aquatic Centre and Crystal Palace National Sports Centre and are organised by London Swimming.