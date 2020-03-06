Search

Swimming: Haringey Aquatics add to Middlesex Championships haul

PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 March 2020

Haringey Aquatics face the camera at the Middlesex Championships

Haringey Aquatics ended this year's Middlesex Championships with three more medals and a host of personal bests.

Evie Wootton won bronze in the 15 & under girls' 100m breaststroke, but just missed out in the 200m despite a new best and club record.

Rose Pepperday added a bronze in the women's open 400m medley and was sixth in the 200m butterfly, while Max Handon took bronze in the 200m breaststroke and was seventh in the 200m medley.

Selena Charalambous was fifth in the 100m breaststroke and Maja Grzybek was seventh in the 100m freestyle.

Luca Ridard was fifth in his 200m breaststroke and seventh in 400m freestyle as Josie Hesketh (fifth), Francesca Rattigan (seventh) and Sasha Shute (eighth) all made 50m backstroke finals.

Haydn Hoole was sixth in 50m freestyle and seventh in 100m butterfly, making finals in all his swims, and Alejandro Isaza Ocampo was eighth in the men's open 100m butterfly.

Stephen Harden-Wilson was 10th in the 400m freestyle and Elia Caravati-Pringle was ninth over 800m, as Faisal Abdi and Matteo Caravati-Pringle set personal bests in the open age group.

