Haringey look to chase down play-offs as Wingate eager to bounce back

Published: 10:30 AM October 13, 2021

Haringey Borough continue to chase down the play-off places as they travel away to strugglers Merstham this weekend.

Manager Tom Loizou and his side head to Moatside on Saturday looking to build on a draw in mid-week which saw them slip down to eighth but just two points off the top five after 11 matches.

Haringey sealed a 1-1 draw away to promotion hopefuls Bishop’s Stortford on Tuesday evening at the ProKit Stadium.

Defender Scott Mitchell opened the scoring in the 72nd minute as he turned home a corner at the near post to give Borough a 1-0 lead.

That was Mitchell’s second goal in as many games as he begins to shine for Haringey.

The hosts were level 10 minutes later when Anthony Church picked out Jake Cass inside the area who turned and fired low into the far corner.

Ade Cole of Haringey Borough - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Earlier in the match Haringey were awarded a penalty when the visitors pounced upon a poor pass in midfield and after a long ball forward Jake Giddens collided with Alfred Bawling.

Giddens then denied Jamie O’Donoghue from the spot in the 58th minute.

Haringey also drew 1-1 with Cray Wanderers on Saturday at Coles Park as Mitchell opened the scoring before his effort was cancelled out by a goal from Jamie Yila.

Neighbours Wingate & Finchley will be looking to bounce back to winning ways against Brightlingsea Regent.

Marc Weatherstone’s side will make the trip to Taydal Stadium on Saturday on the back of a 2-1 defeat to league leaders Enfield Town.

A corner was headed home by new signing Nathan Smith at the back post for his first Town goal five minutes before the half-time break .

Percy Kiagebeni turned his man and fired a screamer in off of the underside of the bar from 25 yards in the 50th minute to make it 2-0.

Wingate pulled a goal back in the 70th minute as Sam Hatton diverted home from close range against his old club to give them a life line.

Wingate pressed forward for the equaliser but Enfield held firm to hang onto the three points.

The Blues have endured mixed fortunes in their opening 10 fixtures which sees them in the bottom half of the Isthmian Premier League table.