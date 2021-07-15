Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Haringey start away to Kingstonian as Wingate host Margate on opening day

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:53 PM July 15, 2021   
Haringey manager Tom Loizou during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division

Haringey manager Tom Loizou during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Haringey Borough will kick start the new Isthmian Premier Division away to Kingstonian on the opening day (Saturday, August 14), while neighbours Wingate & Finchley will host Margate. 

Tom Loizou’s men will be at home against Horsham the following weekend while Marc Weatherstone’s Blues will travel away to Leatherhead. 

It is then a trip away to Bognor Regis Town for Haringey on Saturday, August 28 as Wingate host Corinthian Casuals. 

On the Bank Holiday Monday the two sides come up against each other at Coles Park Stadium. 

The Christmas period sees Haringey host Kingstonian (December, 18) before they travel away to Wingate on Monday, December 27 with the latter away to Margate (December, 18). 

You may also want to watch:

New Years Day, Borough host Brightlingsea Regent as the Blues travel away to Merstham before they both return to action on Monday, January 3 when Haringey travel to Cheshunt and Wingate host East Thurrock United. 

The Easter period will see Haringey host Cheshunt (April, 16), away to Brightlingsea Regent (April, 18), then at home to Folkestone Invicta (April, 23). 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate
  2. 2 Sian Berry to stand down as Green Party leader over trans rights
  3. 3 Flash floods 'three feet high' leave basement flats 'uninhabitable'
  1. 4 'Wartime spirit' as residents save shops from flash floods
  2. 5 Heathside Trial: Former Hampstead headteacher hit with £380,000 legal bill
  3. 6 'Highgate Primary's got your back': Pupils' letters for England players
  4. 7 Camden recovers from flash floods which saw 'loose avocados flying'
  5. 8 Two arrested after police officer attacked in Camden Town Station
  6. 9 School's Peaky Blinders dance troupe crowned national champions
  7. 10 Hampstead Heath bathing ponds remain closed after flash floods

Wingate travel away to East Thurrock (April, 16), at home to Merstham (April, 18), and then away to Hornchurch (April, 23). 

Non-League Football
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteach

Education News | Special Report

Heathside trial: Headteacher deceived parents, judge finds

Charles Thomson

person
The Covid-19 vaccine roll-out continues, but cases in north London continue to rise again

Coronavirus

Covid-19 third wave in north London: Vaccines, cases and hospital impact

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Melissa Remus, former headteacher of Heathside School in Hampstead

Education News | Special Report

Heathside trial: High school was 'shambolic', ex-staff tell judge

Charles Thomson

person
Predictions are in for the final of Euro 2020

Euro 2020 | Opinion

Euro 2020 final: The news team's predictions for England v Italy

Archant reporters

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus