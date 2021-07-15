Haringey start away to Kingstonian as Wingate host Margate on opening day
Haringey Borough will kick start the new Isthmian Premier Division away to Kingstonian on the opening day (Saturday, August 14), while neighbours Wingate & Finchley will host Margate.
Tom Loizou’s men will be at home against Horsham the following weekend while Marc Weatherstone’s Blues will travel away to Leatherhead.
It is then a trip away to Bognor Regis Town for Haringey on Saturday, August 28 as Wingate host Corinthian Casuals.
On the Bank Holiday Monday the two sides come up against each other at Coles Park Stadium.
The Christmas period sees Haringey host Kingstonian (December, 18) before they travel away to Wingate on Monday, December 27 with the latter away to Margate (December, 18).
You may also want to watch:
New Years Day, Borough host Brightlingsea Regent as the Blues travel away to Merstham before they both return to action on Monday, January 3 when Haringey travel to Cheshunt and Wingate host East Thurrock United.
The Easter period will see Haringey host Cheshunt (April, 16), away to Brightlingsea Regent (April, 18), then at home to Folkestone Invicta (April, 23).
Most Read
- 1 'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate
- 2 Sian Berry to stand down as Green Party leader over trans rights
- 3 Flash floods 'three feet high' leave basement flats 'uninhabitable'
- 4 'Wartime spirit' as residents save shops from flash floods
- 5 Heathside Trial: Former Hampstead headteacher hit with £380,000 legal bill
- 6 'Highgate Primary's got your back': Pupils' letters for England players
- 7 Camden recovers from flash floods which saw 'loose avocados flying'
- 8 Two arrested after police officer attacked in Camden Town Station
- 9 School's Peaky Blinders dance troupe crowned national champions
- 10 Hampstead Heath bathing ponds remain closed after flash floods
Wingate travel away to East Thurrock (April, 16), at home to Merstham (April, 18), and then away to Hornchurch (April, 23).