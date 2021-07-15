Haringey start away to Kingstonian as Wingate host Margate on opening day

Published: 1:53 PM July 15, 2021

Haringey manager Tom Loizou during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Haringey Borough will kick start the new Isthmian Premier Division away to Kingstonian on the opening day (Saturday, August 14), while neighbours Wingate & Finchley will host Margate.

Tom Loizou’s men will be at home against Horsham the following weekend while Marc Weatherstone’s Blues will travel away to Leatherhead.

It is then a trip away to Bognor Regis Town for Haringey on Saturday, August 28 as Wingate host Corinthian Casuals.

On the Bank Holiday Monday the two sides come up against each other at Coles Park Stadium.

The Christmas period sees Haringey host Kingstonian (December, 18) before they travel away to Wingate on Monday, December 27 with the latter away to Margate (December, 18).

New Years Day, Borough host Brightlingsea Regent as the Blues travel away to Merstham before they both return to action on Monday, January 3 when Haringey travel to Cheshunt and Wingate host East Thurrock United.

The Easter period will see Haringey host Cheshunt (April, 16), away to Brightlingsea Regent (April, 18), then at home to Folkestone Invicta (April, 23).

Wingate travel away to East Thurrock (April, 16), at home to Merstham (April, 18), and then away to Hornchurch (April, 23).