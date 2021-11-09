'Tough month ahead' warns Wingate & Finchley manager Weatherstone

Wingate & Finchley manager Marc Weatherstone feels his side have been too inconsistent this campaign.

The Blues have beaten some of the promotion hopefuls in the Isthmian Premier League and knocked holders Hornchurch out of the FA Trophy.

They’ve also suffered a number of defeats which sees them sat in the bottom half of the league table.

The club's attention turns to the FA Trophy as they travel away to Hanwell Town on Saturday in the first round of the non-league cup competition.

The winners will bag £3,000 in prize money. The losers will still receive £775 for their efforts.

“In terms of the season, we have been too inconsistent thus far and that's something we need to change,” Weatherstone said.

“We have a hard November coming up so it’s important we are prepared correctly.”

Wingate played a friendly against Dulwich Hamlet on the weekend on the back of a 3-1 defeat in the league to Worthing last mid-week – instead of a weekend off in order to help prepare his side for a "tough" Trophy clash.

Wingate & Finchley in action against Worthing - Credit: Martin Addison

“No weekend off for us, I arranged a friendly against Dulwich Hamlet to keep us ticking over, it’s good to work on a few things and watch certain players," Weatherstone said.

“Hanwell will be a tough game, they’re doing really well in their league and they are sure to give us a test. I know their manager well and I know his standards so I’m sure it will be a good test for us.

“That being said, I’m always confident in my squad and I’m sure we will get the win and put us in the hat for the next round. We do go into the game with confidence from beating Hornchurch, so long may it continue.”

It is a quick turnaround for Wingate & Finchley as they host in-form Folkestone Invicta at the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Tuesday, November 16 in the league.

They will also come up against Bishop’s Stortford, Cheshunt, Lewes and Horsham in the month of November – the majority of those sides having started the season brightly.

Wingate will be hoping to pull off a few more upsets as they bid to climb the table.