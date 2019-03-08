Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hampstead & Westminster's women prove their point to clinch promotion to Premier

PUBLISHED: 13:38 19 April 2019

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate against Stourport (pic Mark Clews)

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate against Stourport (pic Mark Clews)

Archant

Hampstead & Westminster’s women secured their place in the Investec Women’s League Premier Division in style with back-to-back wins at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre last weekend.

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate against Loughborough (pic Mark Clews)Hampstead & Westminster celebrate against Loughborough (pic Mark Clews)

Having lost the first match of their promotion round-robin against Slough in Nottingham a week earlier, they edged past Loughborough Students thanks to a late Lucy Hyams goal on Saturday.

And a 7-1 romp against Stourport on Sunday, with goals from Mel Wilkinson (2), Jasmine Clark, former GB international Emily Maguire (2), Hayley Turner and Kate McCaw, saw them top the four-team group and ensure promotion.

Co-captain Kat Baker said: “The key thing was believing we were still in it and had a chance. We had to regroup, be proud of our performance (against Slough). We were really dominant.

“We needed a big performance against Loughborough to keep the dream alive. A lot of supporters were saying it was tricky to watch, but I'm really proud of the team. We kept believing, trying to get that goal, we didn't panic of play silly.

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate against Stourport (pic Mark Clews)Hampstead & Westminster celebrate against Stourport (pic Mark Clews)

“We trusted the prep we'd done and thankfully we did it. It was a really good game and it would've felt unjust us not getting the result.”

After cheering the men to a semi-final win over Beeston, the women – coached by Olympic gold medalist Kate Richardson-Walsh and Irish international Sarah Kelleher – returned the next day to complete their mission, having won the East Conference title.

Baker added: “We said we wanted to win both games, then we can't ask for more. That was still the task but it's natural to be thinking about what is going on on the other pitch.

“We stayed focused, knew goals would help, but even at 3-1 and 4-1 we couldn't relax. We got the nod that Loughborough were in the lead (against Slough) and knew goals were important.

“Thankfully more came. It was tough on Stourport, but they were very congratulatory. We proved we deserved promotion. We felt robbed at Slough and were so down, so to come out on top was amazing.”

Having celebrated their own achievement the team then took to the stands to cheer on the men in their final against Surbiton.

And a 3-1 win for their clubmates made it a memorable double, with Baker adding: “To win as they did made it a pretty mega weekend. We had a couple to celebrate!”

Most Read

Cathy Burke: 32-year-old denies killing woman in her Muswell Hill home

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Winchester Tavern: Outcry over new flats proposal for closed Highgate pub

Local residents are still campaigning to re-open The Winchester on Archway Road, as a pub. Front, 3rd generation campaigner Oscar Chinn aged 7. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

North London Jewish leaders shouldn’t have signed​ ‘harmful’ sex ed letter, says LGBT+ group

A protest against lessons about LGBT rights and relationships at Birmingham's Anderton Park Primary School. The letter signed by a number of north London community leaders came in the wake of these demonstrations. Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE

Most Read

Cathy Burke: 32-year-old denies killing woman in her Muswell Hill home

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Winchester Tavern: Outcry over new flats proposal for closed Highgate pub

Local residents are still campaigning to re-open The Winchester on Archway Road, as a pub. Front, 3rd generation campaigner Oscar Chinn aged 7. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

North London Jewish leaders shouldn’t have signed​ ‘harmful’ sex ed letter, says LGBT+ group

A protest against lessons about LGBT rights and relationships at Birmingham's Anderton Park Primary School. The letter signed by a number of north London community leaders came in the wake of these demonstrations. Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Skiing: Silver lining for Highgate’s Gorringe

Giselle Gorringe in action (pic Racer Ready)

Cricket: Hampstead women to hold open training session

Hampstead women face the camera

Hampstead & Westminster’s women prove their point to clinch promotion to Premier

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate against Stourport (pic Mark Clews)

Wingate hunt points over crucial Easter period

Members of Wingate & Finchley's management team watch on at the Maurice Rebak Stadium (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Tottenham still assessing Sissoko, but Dier could return for latest City clash

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko picks up an injury during the Champions League quarter final second leg match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists