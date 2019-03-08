Search

Hockey: Hampstead & Westminster women promoted to Premier

PUBLISHED: 13:30 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 14 April 2019

Hampstead & Westminster's women celebrate clinching promotion to the Premier Division

Hampstead & Westminster's women celebrate clinching promotion to the Premier Division

Archant

Hampstead & Westminster women clinched promotion to the Investec League Premier Division with a 6-1 win over Stourport at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis centre on Sunday.

Having won the East Conference title, they began their play-off quest with a 2-1 loss to Slough in Nottingham a weekend earlier.

But they kept their hopes alive with a tense 1-0 win over Loughborough Students on Saturday, thanks to a late Lucy Hyams goal, and took an early lead against Stourport as Mel Wilkinson netted from a penalty corner.

Wilkinson doubled the advantage after a good move from another corner and Jasmine Clark made it 3-0 from open play.

But Stourport hit back towards the end of the first half from a corner of their own to give Hampstead coaches Kate Richardson-Walsh and Sarah Kelleher something to think about during the break.

Hampstead restored their three-goal cushion soon after the restart as former GB international Emily Maguire netted from a penalty corner.

And the Olympic bronze medallist repeated the trick to make it 5-1, before captain Hayley Turner netted number six with 10 minutes remaining.

That meant Hampstead, who are celebrating their 125th anniversary this season, finished top of the four-team group above Loughborough, who are also promoted after beating Slough 3-0 in their final match in the round-robin.

And the club’s men will look to make it a double celebration as they take on Surbiton in their final, looking to avenge a penalty shuffles defeat from last year.

Camden EU national has 'no right to reside' as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a 'circus'

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Raise money for charity and enjoy London sights and parks

The charity event will take you through some of the best parks in London

