Search

Advanced search

Hockey: Hampstead & Westminster beaten by Buckingham on return

PUBLISHED: 14:17 20 February 2020

Hampstead & Westminster's Fran Tew (pic Mark Clews)

Hampstead & Westminster's Fran Tew (pic Mark Clews)

Archant

Hampstead & Westminster's women slipped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Buckingham on their return to Investec League Premier Division action on Saturday.

With Great Britain internationals Sarah Robertson, Lily Owsley and Grace Balsdon ineligible following their Pro League exploits, the hosts fell behind to Zoe Shipperley's short corner strike.

The scoreline remained unchanged, as Hampstead saw a number of chances denied by the visiting keeper, and Buckingham went 2-0 up against the run of play in the third quarter.

In the final quarter, with nothing to lose, Hampstead again stepped up and played their best hockey of the game, resulting in a well worked team goal, finished by Fran Tew.

Hampstead pushed for an equaliser and had a number of corner opportunities but were left empty-handed and saw the gap to leaders Surbiton extend to nine points ahead of a trip to Holcombe on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

The men took on their table-topping Surbiton rivals, who arrived at Paddington Rec on Sunday still boasting a 100 per cent record.

And both sides were missing a number of their regular starting line-ups with GB players ruled out.

Hampstead attempted to control the ball, as Surbiton focused on quick transitions and counter attack play, and most of the game was played in the centre of the pitch.

No penalty corners for Surbiton and only three for Hampstead showed how few circle entries were made and the scoreline remained blank at half-time, when their earlier meeting had produced seven first-half goals.

The deadlock was broken as a quick counter from the left to right was finished by Surbiton's Scott Evans on 44 minutes but it only took four minutes for the hosts to level as Josh Kelly converted after an unsuccessful clearance from the Surbiton keeper.

The visitors hit the post late on, but a draw seemed the fair result as Hampstead became the first team to take points off Surbiton all season.

Both teams face fourth placed Old Georgians this weekend, with Hampstead also hosting Reading on Saturday.

Most Read

Highgate composer Debbie Wiseman releases The Mythos Suite

Stephen Fry and Debbie Wiseman OBE picture credit Marcus Maschwitz

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Alleged killer of Islington teen stabbed in Camden denies attack was gang “payback”

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

23-year-old stabbed in Camden High Street

The incident happened at around 6pm on February 18. Picture: Met Police

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Most Read

Highgate composer Debbie Wiseman releases The Mythos Suite

Stephen Fry and Debbie Wiseman OBE picture credit Marcus Maschwitz

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Alleged killer of Islington teen stabbed in Camden denies attack was gang “payback”

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

23-year-old stabbed in Camden High Street

The incident happened at around 6pm on February 18. Picture: Met Police

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hockey: Hampstead & Westminster beaten by Buckingham on return

Hampstead & Westminster's Fran Tew (pic Mark Clews)

Hockey: Danson-Bennett announces retirement

England's Alex Danson collides with South Korea's A Hyeon Hwang during the Vitality Women's Hockey World Cup Play-Off match (pic Paul Harding/PA)

Mourinho praises Lamela impact for Spurs after a lack of training

Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela appears dejected after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Player ratings: Lloris and Lo Celso put in best efforts in average Spurs display

RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Arteta wants Arsenal to rise above heated atmosphere in Greece

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the training session at London Colney.
Drive 24