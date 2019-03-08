Hockey: Hampstead men into final, women keep hopes alive

Hampstead & Westminster's Will Calnan attacks (pic Mark Clews) Archant

Hampstead & Westminster’s men booked their place in the Premier Division final with a 2-1 win over Beeston at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Saturday.

Hampstead's Lucy Hyams celebrates (pic Mark Clews) Hampstead's Lucy Hyams celebrates (pic Mark Clews)

And the club, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this season, saw the women’s team keep their promotion hopes alive with victory over Loughborough Students in the second of three play-off matches.

Having seen defending champions Surbiton beat East Grinstead 2-1 in the first semi-final, Hampstead’s men took the lead in their tie when Rupert Shipperley finished off a well-worked move in the second half.

Their joy was shortlived as Beeston hit back a minute later through Joe Sharp, but Hampstead secured their progress thanks to a wonderful strike from GB international Will Calnan.

The women had lost 2-1 to Slough in their first play-off match in Nottingham a week earlier and the scoreline remained blank in the first half of their meeting with Loughborough.

Defences dominated as both sides fought for three vital points, but Hampstead claimed the all-important goal three minutes from time through Lucy Hyams from a penalty corner.

Slough top the table with a maximum six points, while Hampstead and Loughborough have three each and Stourport are yet to pick up a point.

Hampstead face Stourport on Sunday.