Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hockey: Hampstead men into final, women keep hopes alive

PUBLISHED: 19:26 13 April 2019

Hampstead & Westminster's Will Calnan attacks (pic Mark Clews)

Hampstead & Westminster's Will Calnan attacks (pic Mark Clews)

Archant

Hampstead & Westminster’s men booked their place in the Premier Division final with a 2-1 win over Beeston at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Saturday.

Hampstead's Lucy Hyams celebrates (pic Mark Clews)Hampstead's Lucy Hyams celebrates (pic Mark Clews)

And the club, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this season, saw the women’s team keep their promotion hopes alive with victory over Loughborough Students in the second of three play-off matches.

Having seen defending champions Surbiton beat East Grinstead 2-1 in the first semi-final, Hampstead’s men took the lead in their tie when Rupert Shipperley finished off a well-worked move in the second half.

Their joy was shortlived as Beeston hit back a minute later through Joe Sharp, but Hampstead secured their progress thanks to a wonderful strike from GB international Will Calnan.

The women had lost 2-1 to Slough in their first play-off match in Nottingham a week earlier and the scoreline remained blank in the first half of their meeting with Loughborough.

Defences dominated as both sides fought for three vital points, but Hampstead claimed the all-important goal three minutes from time through Lucy Hyams from a penalty corner.

Slough top the table with a maximum six points, while Hampstead and Loughborough have three each and Stourport are yet to pick up a point.

Hampstead face Stourport on Sunday.

Most Read

Camden EU national has ‘no right to reside’ as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Raise money for charity and enjoy London sights and parks

The charity event will take you through some of the best parks in London

Most Read

Camden EU national has ‘no right to reside’ as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Raise money for charity and enjoy London sights and parks

The charity event will take you through some of the best parks in London

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hockey: Hampstead men into final, women keep hopes alive

Hampstead & Westminster's Will Calnan attacks (pic Mark Clews)

Cricket: Middlesex face battle to avoid Lancashire loss at Lord’s

Stevie Eskinazi in batting action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Spurs manager happy to see hat-trick hero share special moment with son

Spurs forward Lucas Moura plays football with his son Miguel after the Premier League match against Huddersfield Town at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Wonderful Moura hat-trick helps Tottenham to comfortable win

Spurs' Lucas Moura scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match against Huddersfield Town at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Muswell Hill Library’s historic mural: ‘Decidedly striking’ artwork that’s turned heads for since the 1930s

The mural at Muswell Hill Library. Picture: Friends of Muswell Hill Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists