Search

Advanced search

Hampstead & Westminster start the season with mixed fortunes

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 October 2020

Hampstead and Westminster Ladies in action against Loughborough Students (Pic: Mark Clews)

Hampstead and Westminster Ladies in action against Loughborough Students (Pic: Mark Clews)

Archant

Hampstead & Westminster Ladies slipped to defeat against Loughborough Students in the Premier League on Saturday.

Hampstead and Westminster Ladies in action against Loughborough Students (Pic: Mark Clews)Hampstead and Westminster Ladies in action against Loughborough Students (Pic: Mark Clews)

With Paddington Rec being relaid by Westminster Council the game was played at Bisham Abbey, the home of GB Hockey – the first Premier League game in over a decade to be played there.

Hampstead came out fired up and capitalised after five minutes of good pressure as Sarah Robertson slotted into the bottom right corner after a good steal from Lauren Turner.

The students fought back almost instantly, though, and replied with two goals inside the next five minutes.

The second quarter stayed goalless and the score was still 2-1 at half-time, with plenty of time for Hampstead to turn the game around.

Hampstead and Westminster Ladies in action against Loughborough Students (Pic: Mark Clews)Hampstead and Westminster Ladies in action against Loughborough Students (Pic: Mark Clews)

But Loughborough came out of the break with most hunger and shocked Hampstead with two more quick goals to take a commanding 4-1 lead.

Hampstead regrouped and Emily Douglas smashed in a penalty corner just before the end of the third quarter to set up a tense last 15 minutes.

The students soaked up all Hampstead’s pressure in the final quarter as it ended 4-2.

You may also want to watch:

The men played their first Premier League home game in Reading on Sunday against Old Georgians.

A scrappy first quarter was brought to an end by some good circle defence by Hampstead to keep it 0-0.

Eventually, the OG’s plan to keep slamming the ball into the D paid off as the ball fell free to Tindall who was able to finish.

A stern team talk from head coach Kwan Browne seemed to do the trick and got Hampstead going, as they came out looking like a different side in the second half.

A good passage of play led to Josh Kelly arriving at his favoured far post position to tap in the equaliser on 39 minutes.

Hampstead continued to control the game but struggled to convert possession into chances and a lapse in concentration gave OG’s a prime chance with star GB striker Sam Ward in a 1-on-1 with Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, but the keeper came out on top as it ended level.

Hampstead’s newly promoted ladies’ seconds grabbed their first-ever points in National League with a solid 5-2 win at Canterbury in the East Conference.

Emily Court opened the scoring, quickly followed by a Canterbury equaliser.

Hampstead kept the pressure on and Rene Johnson fired a strike from the top of the circle into the bottom left corner.

Canterbury levelled again before half-time but Hampstead scored two incredible team goals through Amy Askew and Vicky Beglin before defender Jess Orrett wrapped it up.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hampstead & Westminster start the season with mixed fortunes

Hampstead and Westminster Ladies in action against Loughborough Students (Pic: Mark Clews)

‘Covid cultural casualty’ Emerge The Second Edition opens in Highgate

Moral Dilemmas and Tough Choices by Sal Jones

Wingate fight back to seal victory over Hornchurch

Suleiman Bakalandwa of Wingate & Finchley and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

Crouch End mums who survived breast cancer together set up bra-fitting business to support women

Kate Courtman, 37 and Sarah Mountford, 39, founded 'The Bra Sisters'. Picture: The Bra Sisters

Bukayo Saka lost for words after marking first England call-up with Arsenal goal

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal