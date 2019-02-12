Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hampstead & Westminster start well after winter break at Wimbledon

PUBLISHED: 12:38 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 16 February 2019

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate their goal at Wimbledon (pic Mark Clews)

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate their goal at Wimbledon (pic Mark Clews)

Archant

Hampstead & Westminster’s men bounced back from their Indoor Finals heartbreak with an historic win at Wimbledon in the Premier Division.

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate their goal at Wimbledon (pic Mark Clews)Hampstead & Westminster celebrate their goal at Wimbledon (pic Mark Clews)

The visitors trid to control the game from the start, but saw Ed Horler hit the crossbar from the top of the D for the hosts.

However, Hampstead began to cut out their errors and take charge to force several short corners as the first half ended goalless.

Wimbledon made a strong start to the second half, with both sides having chances, and Hampstead struck on 49 minutes as penalty-corner specialist Matt Guise-Brown converted from a set-piece.

Hampstead’s defence held firm after that to deny the home side a reply, keeping their discipline and bagging the three points to keep pace with Surbiton, who had beaten Exeter University earlier in the day to remain top on goal difference.

Hampstead & Westminster's Lauren Turner on the attack (pic Mark Clews)Hampstead & Westminster's Lauren Turner on the attack (pic Mark Clews)

With third-placed Beeston dropping points, the top two now have a five-point cushion over the pack and Hampstead host Reading at Paddington Rec on Sunday as the race for the play-offs hots up.

The women were also in action at title contenders Wimbledon after their return from the winter break was extended by a week due to a frozen pitch.

Hampstead came under early pressure, conceding a couple of short corners, but stood firm and began to grow into the game.

The deadlock was broken when a Westminster short corner was deflected in off a Hampstead stick just a few minutes before half time, but the visitors made a strong start to the second half and created good scoring chances.

Tactical changes made during the interval paid dividends as Hampstead got a foothold and levelled when Lauren Turner forced the ball over the line after an excellent double save from the Wimbledon keeper.

Not to be outdone, Roxy Giafrancesco showed her class with a couple of smart saves in the closing minutes as it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Next weekend sees a double header at Paddington Rec as Hampstead & Westminster host fellow title hopefuls Cambridge City and Harleston Magpies on successive days.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclist killed in West Hampstead after ‘colliding with wall’

Alice House in West End Lane, West Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

Haringey ReSisters: Protest against ‘anti-transgender’ Hornsey Rise meeting that was barred from Crouch End school

Venice Allan, Posie Parker and Dr Julia Long in New York City. Picture: Venice Allan

Four jailed for murdering Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman in Kensington

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Teenager seriously injured after falling from Archway Bridge

The Archway bridge. Picture: Rocker_44/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

Sir Alfred Munnings Road, Queen's Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

The new general manager of Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, Ricky Lark. Pictures: Mick Howes

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hampstead & Westminster start well after winter break at Wimbledon

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate their goal at Wimbledon (pic Mark Clews)

Hockey: Double defeat for GB in Australia

Great Britain's men huddle before play (pic GB Hockey)

Spurs U23 0-4 Arsenal U23: ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

Spurs U23 0-4 Arsenal U23: Freddie Ljungberg’s superb young guns thrash sorry Lillywhites

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

Saracens hope to tame Tigers in league match

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists