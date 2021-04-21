Hampstead & Westminster men start Y1 Championship with win

Published: 1:00 PM April 21, 2021

Hampstead & Westminster's men began the newly formed Y1 Championship with a 4-1 win over Reading last Friday.

With league competitions being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, five top clubs are battling it out for bragging rights in the event, including Holcombe, Southgate and Wimbledon.

And Hampstead opened their account in style thanks to a hat-trick from Matt Guise-Brown and another goal from Kei Kaeppeler to the delight of captain Chris Cargo.

He said: "It was nice to be back on the pitch with everyone and play some hockey again, but the performance was rusty, as expected.

"We started well, but were not functioning as normal and made some simple mistakes.

You may also want to watch:

"We're happy to play some competitive hockey, though, and I'm sure we will improve during the competition."

Hampstead were due to play Oxted in a midweek friendly, before their next Y1 Championship match against Wimbledon on Tuesday (April 27).

Meanwhile, the women are due to take on Barnes, London Wayfarers, Reading, Sevenoaks, Southgate, Surbiton and Wimbledon in the Y1 London Cup in the coming weeks.

And the club had more to cheer after James Oates, Toby Reynolds-Cotterill and Holly Hunt were named in the Great Britain Elite Development Programme (EDP) for 2021.