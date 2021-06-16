North Middlesex captain hoping to have players return for Hampstead clash

Published: 12:30 PM June 16, 2021

J Warner in bowling action for North Middlesex during North Middlesex CC (fielding) vs Richmond CC, Middlesex County League Cup Cricket at Park Road on 30th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

North Middlesex captain Joel Hughes is hoping they will have a few players returning from injury for their clash with local rivals Hampstead on Saturday.

Hughes and his side currently sit fourth in the Middlesex League Premier Division table and are determined to chase down the three teams ahead of them.

They’re confident they have the ability to do so with the way they’re playing at present.

“We’re playing good cricket, we’re batting well, and we’re bowling well. We’ve got lots of contributors and we’re getting a couple of other lads back this weekend,” Hughes said.

“We always have a good day at Hampstead so we’re looking forward to it.”

You may also want to watch:

North Midd drew their latest fixture with Shepherd’s Bush despite a solid performance at home last weekend.

They elected to bat first where they ramped up a score of 231 all out with Evan Flowers (52) top scoring.

In reply, the visitors managed a score of 110-9 with Uzair Amjaid (4-26) the stand-out bowler before calling time on the match for a draw.

“We were really pleased with the way that we batted, we had a couple of setbacks with injuries and availability this week, so we were delighted with how the lads performed and to get up to 230 on not the easiest wicket was good,” the skipper said.

“Ultimately we played all of the cricket on Saturday and slightly disappointed that Shepherd’s Bush settled for the draw very early on and they only just managed to cling on.

“The work was done in the first 30 overs with the lads digging in at the top, the young lad Fergal Walter batted well to get to 39, and that just allowed Evan Flowers to come in with freedom at six.

F Walter in bowling action for North Middlesex during North Middlesex CC (fielding) vs Richmond CC, Middlesex County League Cup Cricket at Park Road on 30th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It was a real team batting performance. It’s always going to be hard to prize people out at North Middlesex when the wicket flattens out, but we did brilliantly to stick with the task, and it’s just unfortunate that we couldn’t get that last wicket in the 17 overs we had to play.”