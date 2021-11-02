Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Hampstead & Westminster continue unbeaten start with Loughborough win

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:58 PM November 2, 2021
Melanie Wilkinson and Esme Burge of Hampstead & Westminster celebrate a goal

Melanie Wilkinson and Esme Burge of Hampstead & Westminster celebrate a goal - Credit: Andy Smith

Hampstead & Westminster ladies made it seven wins out of seven to remain in control at the top of the table with a 3-2 victory over Loughborough. 

Hampstead had the perfect start and in the first quarter after a lot of pressure Melanie Wilkinson did brilliantly to deflect the ball in to the roof of the net after a baseline run from Sarah Robertson.  

Hampstead continued to put their foot on the gas and a brilliant move from the restart in the second quarter saw Lucy Hyams score a wonderful first-time shot into the bottom corner. 

Hampstead didn't stop there and another great piece of place saw Fran Tew deflect the ball in before half time to make it 3-0 to Hampstead. 

Loughborough came out fighting in the second half and ground two goals back to make it an exciting end to the match.

Hampstead defence stood strong and Roxy Gianfranseco made some brilliant saves to ensure they got all three points. 

Hockey
Hampstead News

