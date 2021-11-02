Hampstead & Westminster continue unbeaten start with Loughborough win
Hampstead & Westminster ladies made it seven wins out of seven to remain in control at the top of the table with a 3-2 victory over Loughborough.
Hampstead had the perfect start and in the first quarter after a lot of pressure Melanie Wilkinson did brilliantly to deflect the ball in to the roof of the net after a baseline run from Sarah Robertson.
Hampstead continued to put their foot on the gas and a brilliant move from the restart in the second quarter saw Lucy Hyams score a wonderful first-time shot into the bottom corner.
Hampstead didn't stop there and another great piece of place saw Fran Tew deflect the ball in before half time to make it 3-0 to Hampstead.
Loughborough came out fighting in the second half and ground two goals back to make it an exciting end to the match.
Hampstead defence stood strong and Roxy Gianfranseco made some brilliant saves to ensure they got all three points.
