Hampstead & Westminster continue unbeaten start with Loughborough win

Hampstead & Westminster ladies made it seven wins out of seven to remain in control at the top of the table with a 3-2 victory over Loughborough.

Hampstead had the perfect start and in the first quarter after a lot of pressure Melanie Wilkinson did brilliantly to deflect the ball in to the roof of the net after a baseline run from Sarah Robertson.

Hampstead continued to put their foot on the gas and a brilliant move from the restart in the second quarter saw Lucy Hyams score a wonderful first-time shot into the bottom corner.

Hampstead didn't stop there and another great piece of place saw Fran Tew deflect the ball in before half time to make it 3-0 to Hampstead.

Loughborough came out fighting in the second half and ground two goals back to make it an exciting end to the match.

You may also want to watch:

Hampstead defence stood strong and Roxy Gianfranseco made some brilliant saves to ensure they got all three points.