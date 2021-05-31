Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead tennis star Harriet Dart set for Wimbledon push

Ziad Chaudry

Published: 6:43 PM May 31, 2021   
Harriet Dart has returned to action (Pic: Sportsbeat)

Hampstead's Harriet Dart is set to start her road to Wimbledon grass court campaign at WTA250-tier Viking Open in Nottingham next week (June 6 to 13).

The 24-year-old world number 146 failed to make it into the main women's single draw of this fortnight's Roland Garros in Paris, France for the second time, after losing to Chinese Taipei's Liang En-Shuo in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Dart came through two three-set battles with Austria's Barbara Haas and Gabriela Talabã from Romania but was well beaten on the prestigious Parisian red clay by world ranked 295 Liang, 20, who three years ago claimed the Australian Open girls' mantle.

While Paris remains the only one of the four Grand Slams where she has yet to make a main draw appearance, the British number three should have a good run on her favourite grass court surface in the tournaments leading to SW19 - The three Viking sponsored WTA events in Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne.

The Arsenal fan's best result this year was at last month's ITF $100,000 clay court tournament in Charleston, South Carolina, USA where she reached the last four before losing to American Claire Liu in three sets.

