Hampstead's Dart to make US Open debut

PUBLISHED: 20:53 24 August 2019

Hampstead's Harriet Dart (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Hampstead's Harriet Dart (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Hampstead's Harriet Dart will make her debut in the US Open main draw on Monday after beating Wang Xiyu of China in the final round of qualifying at Flushing Meadows.

Dart, who is one of 12 players supported by the LTA's Pro Scholarship Programme, overcame Xiyu 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in a tense three-set encounter.

The 23-year-old, ranked number 140 in the world, has been in good form this year and reached the third round of The Championships at Wimbledon in July, where she lost out to Australia's Ashleigh Barty.

Dart will play world number 147 Ana Bogdan of Romania in the first round on Monday.

The LTA Pro Scholarship Programme is tailored for players aged 16 to 24 who have the greatest potential to reach the Top 100 within five years.

It provides world-class coaching for the player's needs, access to physio, lifestyle, wellbeing, strength and conditioning coaching at the National Tennis Centre, and wild card opportunities into events.

