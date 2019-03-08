Hockey: Hampstead & Westminster's Browne named GB assistant coach

Kwan Browne in action for Hampstead & Westminster against Beeston (pic David Kissman) © Copyright: David Kissman Photography 2019 David Kissman all rights reserved

Hampstead & Westminster's Kwan Browne was this week named as a new assistant coach to the GB men's team.

With November's Olympic qualifiers, a second season of the FIH Pro League and the Tokyo 2020 Games all on the horizon, the governing body will see Browne join Russell Garcia in assisting the men's team alongside head coach Danny Kerry.

Browne brings a wealth of international experience to the role, having recently retired from playing for Trinidad & Tobago after making in excess of 300 appearances for the country.

He has also been involved with the GB Elite Development Programmes (EDP) since their inception, working closely with Jon Bleby and overseeing a hugely successful period for the men's programme that saw them win the 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup.

He was also the assistant coach for England's U21 men as they won an impressive European silver back in July while, in the absence of Danny Kerry, he supported Russell in delivering GB's impressive 5-1 win away over reigning Olympic champions Argentina in this year's FIH Pro League.

Speaking about the appointments, GB Hockey Performance Director Ed Barney said: "As we look to maximise the senior men's programme over the coming months, we are delighted to be drawing some additional coaching resource into the programme.

"Kwan will bring some world-class experience, points of difference and truly a brilliant set of technical and inter-personal skills.

"The coaching teams leading into 2020 look exciting and I'm sure both programmes will reap huge rewards over the coming months.

"We are hugely appreciative of the support that St Lawrence School and Hampstead & Westminster Hockey Club have offered in supporting Kwan's involvement in the programme."

*Hampstead & Westminster duo Harry Martin and Will Calnan will hope to be among the GB men's squad for their Olympic qualifier against Malaysia at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre next month.

Similarly, new signings Lily Owsley, Grace Balsdon and Holly Hunt will be looking to gain selection for the GB women's squad when they take on Chile.

Winners of the two-legged ties - played on November 2-3 - secure their places at the 2020 Tokyo Games.