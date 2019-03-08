Hampstead & Westminster's men suffer late loss in latest drama, but women win again

Sam French scores for Hampstead & Westminster against Old Georgians (pic Iain McAuslan) Archant

Hampstead & Westminster's men were on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller against Old Georgians, a week after beating Beeston in similar fashion.

Lily Owsley scores for Hampstead & Westminster against University of Birmingham (pic Iain McAuslan) Lily Owsley scores for Hampstead & Westminster against University of Birmingham (pic Iain McAuslan)

But the women beat University of Birmingham 3-0 at Paddington Rec to make it back-to-back wins in their top-flight debut.

Captain Toby Roche put his side ahead after only three minutes, beating GB goalkeeper Georg Pinner with a cheeky finish.

But GB's Sam Ward levelled in the 12th minute when Hampstead failed to clear their lines.

Rupert Shipperley restored the home side's lead just before the end of the first quarter after a nice piece of skill on the baseline, but OGs converted their first penalty corner early in the second quarter as Tom Carson beat Toby Reynolds-Cotterill on his stick side to make it 2-2.

Ward put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute, but Hampstead dominated the second half with a lot of possession and a good high transfer game.

Good combination play between Shipperley and Paul Melkert set up Samuel French at the near post to square matters and the hosts continued to dictate play in the final quarter.

But OGs snatched victory two minutes from time through James Tindall and Hampstead head to Holcombe this weekend hoping to hit back from their setback.

The women, meanwhile, are set to host Clifton Robinsons on Saturday in search of a third successive win following their promotion last season.

Having beaten Beeston 4-1 on opening day, they got off to a good start against Birmingham with lots of width and pace in atttack.

A host of early chances and circle entries were denied by the visiting keeper before Hampstead opened the scoring on 14 minutes through Olympic gold medalist Lily Owsley, who netted against her former club with an unstoppable deflection.

Meg Byas made it 2-0 just a minute later with a powerful strike from a second penalty corner, before Birmingham rallied in the second quarter.

But Hampstead grabbed a third goal shortly before half time when, after a patient attack led to another corner, they saw Hayley Turner pounce on a loose ball in the D.

The second half continued in much the same vein, with Hampstead dominating and going close on several occasions, but the students held firm to deny them any further goals.