Hockey: Hampstead & Westminster miss out on indoor finals
PUBLISHED: 16:30 16 January 2020
Hampstead & Westminster's men missed out on a place at the Super 6s indoor finals after more dramatic action.
Needing three wins from four games to clinch a top-four finish, they threw away a 3-0 lead to draw 4-4 with Holcombe.
Hampstead romped to an 8-1 win over Canterbury in their second game on Saturday, but faced two of the most experienced indoor teams on Sunday.
And a well-organised Sevenoaks side ran out 6-5 winners despite a late flurry of Hampstead goals, with a hat-trick from returning Scottish international Kyle White.
Only pride was at stake against six-time defending champions East Grinstead and Hampstead played their best hockey of the weekend to claim a 5-3 victory.
But it was a case of too little, too late for Kwan Browne's team, who return to outdoor action to continue the defence of their national title as they chase a place in Europe next year.