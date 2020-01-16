Search

Hockey: Hampstead & Westminster miss out on indoor finals

PUBLISHED: 16:30 16 January 2020

Hampstead & Westminster face the camera during their indoor campaign

Hampstead & Westminster face the camera during their indoor campaign

Archant

Hampstead & Westminster's men missed out on a place at the Super 6s indoor finals after more dramatic action.

Needing three wins from four games to clinch a top-four finish, they threw away a 3-0 lead to draw 4-4 with Holcombe.

Hampstead romped to an 8-1 win over Canterbury in their second game on Saturday, but faced two of the most experienced indoor teams on Sunday.

And a well-organised Sevenoaks side ran out 6-5 winners despite a late flurry of Hampstead goals, with a hat-trick from returning Scottish international Kyle White.

Only pride was at stake against six-time defending champions East Grinstead and Hampstead played their best hockey of the weekend to claim a 5-3 victory.

But it was a case of too little, too late for Kwan Browne's team, who return to outdoor action to continue the defence of their national title as they chase a place in Europe next year.

