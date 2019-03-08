Hockey: Hampstead & Westminster men end on high

Hampstead & Westminster’s men ended their Premier Division campaign with a 2-1 win at Brooklands in Manchester.

With the runners-up spot and a place at the League Finals weekend already secure, Hampstead still wanted to end their best-ever season on a high.

And after holding the edge in the opening stages, they took the lead on nine minutes as Kei Kaeppeler’s shot was deflected in by a defender.

The visitors continued to create plenty of chances, without adding to their tally, and a quick counter saw the hosts level on 44 minutes.

Hampstead dominated possession for the rest of the match and regained the lead with 10 minutes left through Will Calnan’s fantastic strike.

And it proved decisive as they held on for the points ahead of their April 13 clash with Beeston at Lee Valley.

A presentation was made to Toby Roche by club historian Ian Smith as the longest serving captain (seven years) since World War Two.