Hampstead & Westminster Ladies bag a late victory on away trip against Holcombe

Hampstead & Westminster's Nicola White scoring a last minute winner (Pic:Theresa Waight) Archant

Hampstead & Westminster Ladies bagged a late 1-0 victory over Holcombe in their latest Investec League fixture at the weekend.

Hampstead & Westminster's Nicola White scoring a last minute winner (Pic:Theresa Waight)

With both teams keen to secure the three points on offer that would move the winning side into the top half of the league table, it would prove to be a highly contested game as Hampstead travelled away to Holcombe on Saturday.

Hampstead started with purpose, moving assertively up the pitch on the hunt for their first goal, but a physical Holcombe defence denied the visitors any real chance to break the deadlock and a first half of equal possession saw the teams tied 0-0 at the break.

A scrappy third quarter provided Holcombe with some attacking opportunities, however they were unable to capitalise thanks to keeper Rochelle Gianfrancesco helping Hampstead to hold onto a clean sheet.

The tension was palpable as the fourth quarter began with both teams desperate to make the breakthrough.

Hampstead & Westminster's Nicola White scoring a last minute winner (Pic:Theresa Waight)

Holcombe picked up a green card in the 61st minute giving Hampstead the space to attack and tire an exposed defence.

With all the momentum in Hampstead’s hands going into the final five minutes of the game, the ladies continued to pile on the pressure.

And despite being unable to convert first time on corner awarded in the closing minutes of the game, Hampstead secured a second opportunity with a re-award.

A clinical routine and sliding deflection from Nicola White coming in from the right hand side of the D saw the ball hit the back of the net in the 69th minute, giving Hampstead a much needed victory away from home.

Four of the ladies team joined up with the Great Britain squad as they headed to the Netherlands and Belgium for four FIH Pro League games each as international hockey returns.

Sarah Robertson was set to make her 50th appearance, while fellow regulars Grace Balsdon and Lily Owsley are also in the squad.

Holly Hunt, a member of the GB Elite Development Programme, has also been called up and was looking to win her second senior cap after making her debut against China in the 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League.