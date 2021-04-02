Hampstead chairman's disappointment at season being made null and void

Published: 11:54 AM April 2, 2021

Hampstead and Westminster Hockey Club has expressed disappointment at the Vitality Women's and Men's England Hockey Leagues' seasons being made null and void.

Chairman Jonny Witt said: "Hampstead and Westminster were saddened not to be able to resume top-flight hockey after the recent lockdown, but fully support the decision by England Hockey given the logistical challenges that would exist to be able to finish the season.

"Both the Men's and Ladies' 1st XI had high hopes in the league campaign and were in strong positions to challenge for the title had the remainder of the season played out.

"However, the squads are looking forward to resuming training at Paddington Recreation Ground as soon as they are able to and getting back to playing some hockey over the summer before gearing up to go again for the 21/22 season.

"We have a number of players across both squads that are in contention for selection for Great Britain for the Tokyo Olympics, and we wish them all the best of luck in both selection and at the tournament itself.”