Hampstead & Westminster vets edged out in national final

Lee Power

Published: 1:53 PM July 19, 2021   
Hampstead & Westminster over-40s face the camera at the England Hockey Finals

Hampstead & Westminster Vets finished runners-up at the England Hockey finals.

The over-40 men had claimed a 2-1 victory in the semi-finals at Guildford, thanks to a brace from Bjorn Schwarz, and travelled to Nottingham to take on Khalsa Leamington.

They took an early lead in the second minute from a penalty corner thanks to Edmund Papworth, only for Kalsa to hit back through Ricky Saund and Dafydd Bowles and move 2-1 up.

Shortly before the break, Boudewijn Dierick converted another corner to level the game up once again and the second half grew more and more intense as both sides chased a decisive third goal.

With 10 minutes remaining, a solo run by Bowles sealed a 3-2 win for Khalsa, but Hampstead & Westminster could reflect on a third successive national final, testament to the successful masters hockey played at the club.

The club will be fielding over-50 and over-60 sides when league hockey resumes in September.



Hampstead News

