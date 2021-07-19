Hampstead & Westminster vets edged out in national final
Hampstead & Westminster Vets finished runners-up at the England Hockey finals.
The over-40 men had claimed a 2-1 victory in the semi-finals at Guildford, thanks to a brace from Bjorn Schwarz, and travelled to Nottingham to take on Khalsa Leamington.
They took an early lead in the second minute from a penalty corner thanks to Edmund Papworth, only for Kalsa to hit back through Ricky Saund and Dafydd Bowles and move 2-1 up.
Shortly before the break, Boudewijn Dierick converted another corner to level the game up once again and the second half grew more and more intense as both sides chased a decisive third goal.
With 10 minutes remaining, a solo run by Bowles sealed a 3-2 win for Khalsa, but Hampstead & Westminster could reflect on a third successive national final, testament to the successful masters hockey played at the club.
The club will be fielding over-50 and over-60 sides when league hockey resumes in September.
