Hampstead & Westminster hoping for Super Saturday to start new season

Hampstead & Westminster's men and women start their 2022/23 campaigns with home games against Wimbledon and Buckingham this weekend.

And the club are hoping the double-header turns into a Super Saturday for supporters, with a host of international stars in action.

The women's match with Buckingham begins at 2pm, while the men meet Wimbledon at 5.30pm, after a veteran match.

Post-match celebrations will then take place at the Carlton Tavern from 7.30pm.

Hampstead's women include Lily Owsley, who won Olympic gold for Great Britain at the Rio 2016 Games, as well as Commonwealth Games gold medalists Grace Balsdon and Holly Hunt.

Irish international Anna O' Flanagan is set to make her Hampstead debut too, while Scotland captain Sarah Robertson and fellow GB international Esme Burge provide a playmaking dominance you don't often see in the Premier League.

The club have also been boosted by the addition of Olympic champion Helen Richardson-Walsh to the coaching staff, alongside wife Kate.

Helen played at four Olympics and won 293 caps for England and GB and told the club website: "I’m delighted to have joined the coaching team at H&W and I’ve already been made to feel very welcome by everyone involved.

Helen Richardson-Walsh won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games - Credit: PA

"The strength of our squad makes it an exciting place to be and I hope to use my experience of playing and coaching to help guide and challenge the squad to constantly develop and to consistently produce the kind of hockey they are capable of.

"With the league and the play-offs, and Europe for the first time this season, there is plenty to play for and I’m really looking forward to getting started this weekend."

Hampstead & Westminster men celebrate - Credit: Mark Clews

Hampstead's men include South African goal machine Matt Guise-Brown, GB and England's Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Will Calnan, plus Jacob Draper, Rupert Shipperley, James Oates and American international Kai Kaeppeller in one of the strongest and fastest midfield lines on the domestic scene.

Opponents Wimbledon finished second in the 2021/22 league season, qualifying them for the European Championships known as the EHL.

They feature a number of older GB internationals and younger GB development players, whose mixture of speed and wisdom will be a test for Hampstead in what is perhaps the best opening game of a season any spectator could hope to watch.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/english-premier-league-super-saturday-tickets-411868418527



