Hampstead and Westminster continue impressive start to season

Published: 6:46 PM September 28, 2021

Hampstead and Westminster Ladies sealed a 3-2 victory over East Grinstead to end their opponents' winning streak.

A rather nervous start from both sides at Paddington Recreation ground led to a goalless first quarter.

Action picked up in the second quarter with two shots from ex GB forward Sophie Bray, both of which where saved by the Hamstead keeper.

The deadlock was broken 30 seconds before half time with a pin point pass from Hampstead’s Grace Balsdon to Lauren Turner who slotted the ball past Laura Myers.

The second-half saw two more goals from Holly Hunt with Hampstead in control with a 3-0 lead.

You may also want to watch:

The tide turned however with four minutes to go with East Grinstead scoring two goals in quick succession, both from Sophie Bray.

In the last play of the game, EG won a penalty flick to bring the score line level.

Ellie Rayer stepped up for EG, but her flick bottom left was comfortably handled by Hampstead’s Rochelle Gianfrancesco to leave Hampstead with a hard fought 3-2 victory, putting an end to EGs winning streak.

The ladies will travel away to Clifton Robinsons for another league fixture on Saturday.

Hampstead men had to do it the hard way, coming from behind twice after Louis Gittens gave East Grinstead the lead in the 13th and 20th minute of play.

Rupert Shipperley equalised the first time in the 17th minute and Matt Ramshaw levelled in the 25th minute, all four goals coming from open play.

Matt Guise-Brown gave Hampstead the lead for the first time from a 37th minute penalty stroke and Will Calnan sealed the win in the 51st minute from open play, with Hampstead beating East Grinstead at home for the fifth time in six seasons.

They play in the Euro Hockey League this weekend, taking on Mannheimer HC in Belgium in a repeat of their 2019 meeting, which Hampstead lost 2-1.

If they beat the Germans this time around, Hampstead will face HC Minsk or Three Rock Rovers on Sunday for a place in the final eight next year.