Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Hampstead and Westminster ladies continue winning run with Beeston victory

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:00 PM November 9, 2021
Updated: 5:28 PM November 9, 2021
Melanie Wilkinson scores for Hampstead against Beeston

Melanie Wilkinson scores for Hampstead against Beeston - Credit: Stephan Michel

Hampstead & Westminster ladies sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Beeston at Paddington Recreation Ground on Saturday to continue their winning run.

Beeston proved an extremely difficult side to break down, despite Hampstead dominating the play but struggled to get the ball over the line, and credit to Beeston who defended brilliantly and held Hampstead out. 

Hampstead remained patient and stuck to their plan. Eventually in the final quarter the breakthrough came with a well executed penalty corner which saw Mel Wilkinson deflect the ball home.

Hampstead controlled the final minutes of the game and were relieved their efforts had resulted in another three points to add to their tally at the top of the table.

They will now host Swansea on Saturday as they bid to continue their strong start before having a weekend off the following week.

You may also want to watch:

Hockey
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bonfire Night fireworks at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: TANYA KNIGHT

Bonfire Night

Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend 

Juliette Fevre, William Mata and Holly Chant

Logo Icon
canons

London Fire Brigade

Crouch End fire damages fish shop

Sally Patterson and Chantelle Billson

Logo Icon
Flipped car found

Updated

Woman injured as car flips opposite Maynard Arms in Crouch End

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
cash machine

Alexandra Palace | Updated

Men steal almost £50k from Alexandra Palace cash machines in 2am raid

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon