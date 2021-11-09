Hampstead and Westminster ladies continue winning run with Beeston victory

Hampstead & Westminster ladies sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Beeston at Paddington Recreation Ground on Saturday to continue their winning run.

Beeston proved an extremely difficult side to break down, despite Hampstead dominating the play but struggled to get the ball over the line, and credit to Beeston who defended brilliantly and held Hampstead out.

Hampstead remained patient and stuck to their plan. Eventually in the final quarter the breakthrough came with a well executed penalty corner which saw Mel Wilkinson deflect the ball home.

Hampstead controlled the final minutes of the game and were relieved their efforts had resulted in another three points to add to their tally at the top of the table.

They will now host Swansea on Saturday as they bid to continue their strong start before having a weekend off the following week.