Hampstead ladies go clear at the top, as men slip to fourth

Published: 1:43 PM October 19, 2021

Hampstead & Wesminster ladies sealed a 4-3 victory over Buckingham to go six points clear at the top of the Vitality Women’s Premier Division.

Hampstead travelled to Buckingham for the fifth game of the season, eager to keep their unbeaten streak against a top four team.

It was a quiet start from both sides with the score tied at 0-0 going into half time.

This soon changed in the second half, with a strong counterattack and well finished strike from Buckingham to break the deadlock.

Hampstead were quick to react and within a minute of Buckingham scoring, equalised with a diving finish from Lauren Turner.

The momentum continued for Hampstead, as Grace Balsdon fired the ball down the pitch straight to Lauren Turner, who managed to find the back of the net.

On the front foot, Hampstead continued to counter attack and through some cleverly worked play from Holly Hunt, were awarded a penalty stroke.

A narrow miss of the target meant that Turner was denied her hat trick and the score was kept at 2-1.

Hampstead kept the pressure on Buckingham’s defence throughout the second half with Mel Wilkinson’s sublime bottom corner strike putting Hampstead two goals ahead.

Hampstead’s strong press allowed Turner to pick up the ball at the top of the D who found Lucy Hyams at the far post who slotted home a reverse to the bottom corner.

However, a turn of momentum shifting in Buckingham’s favour allowed them to get two goals back with five minutes to go making the final score 4-3 to Hampstead.

They will host Holcombe on Saturday as they look to continue their impressive start.

The men dropped to fourth in the Premier League table after failing to win for the first time this season as they drew 2-2 with Beeston.

After a goalless first half, Josh Pavis scored from a corner to put Beeston into the lead as they searched for their first win of the season.

Matt Guise-Brown continued his rich vain of form by scoring twice in five minutes to put Hampstead in the ascendancy but Sam Apoola’s 65th minute equaliser ensured the points were shared.