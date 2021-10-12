Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead ladies continue unbeaten start to the new season

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:22 PM October 12, 2021   
Lucy Hyams in action for Hampstead

Lucy Hyams in action for Hampstead - Credit: Dale Headley

Hampstead & Westminster Ladies continued their strong start to the season with a narrow 1-0 victory over University of Birmingham. 

Hampstead were determined to continue their undefeated start to the season and put Birmingham under significant pressure from the start at the Paddington Recreation Ground. 

Birmingham proved a difficult side to break down and Hampstead failed to convert a significant number of penalty corners.  

The deadlock was eventually broken when Lucy Hyams showed some excellent composure to convert a backhand shot from a short corner rebound. 

The game stayed tight until the final whistle as Hampstead had two penalty strokes saved by the young Birmingham goalkeeper.  

The game finished 1-0 to Hampstead, who on another day would have looked to have made more of their chances, but were delighted to continue their excellent start to the season with four out of four wins. 

Hockey
Hampstead News

