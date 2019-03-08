Search

Hampstead and Westminster duo receive England call-ups

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 July 2019

Great Britain's Harry Martin. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

Great Britain's Harry Martin. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Two Hampstead & Westminster hockey players have been called up to the England men's squad for the Invitational Four Nations series.

Will Calnan and Harry Martin have both been included in the squad for the tournament which takes place between August 1 and August 4 and will act as a warm-up for this year's EuroHockey Championships.

England will take on Ireland, Spain and Malaysia out in Barcelona in their first competitive outing since finishing fourth at the 2018 Hockey Men's World Cup, with 15 members of that side named in the latest squad.

They will open the tournament against Ireland on August 1 before facing hosts Spain, who they will also play in their group during the EuroHockey Championships, the following day.

Danny Kerry's side then face Malaysia in their final game on 4 August.

The EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp take place between August 16 and 25.

